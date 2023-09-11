LUMBERTON – He’s tired.

Curly Smith just wants to go home to Robeson County.

It’s his homeland. The homeland of his people, and it’s where he wants to return to live out his life with his wife.

Smith, who is Lumbee Indian, grew up in Robeson County.

For years, he and his spouse, Pamela, have wanted to come back to the area from their residence in Rosedale, Maryland.

That’s why, in 1994, they bought the 3 ¼-acre property off N.C. 74, just outside of Lumberton, for approximately $15,000.

That’s why, four years later, they bought the mobile home to be parked on the land.

“I planned on moving down there when I retired,” Smith said. “It’s got me irritated.”

His ongoing health pNroblems would prove an ongoing obstacle to retirement bliss.

For years now, the Smiths said they have been told that they can’t put their trailer at the site of their property in Robeson County. It’s no longer zoned residential, which they say came as a surprise to them.

They say they were never notified that the property was being rezoned from residential to heavy industrial commercial in 2005.

Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis begs to differ.

He provided dates for when they should have received correspondence in 2005 regarding what would have been the upcoming rezoning.

Meanwhile, their Maryland home is up for sale because of what Pamela Smith attributed to the expense. The two live off their Social Security checks.

“We can’t afford to live up here,” she said.

—

This has Pamela and Curly Smith looking southward.

“We had the trailer there when we decided to come back to Maryland for health issues. We pulled up the trailer and sold it. We came back up,” Curly Smith said earlier this month by phone. “My grandpa had land over there on (U.S.) 74 when my dad was just a baby. That’s the reason why we wanted to get back over there: My grandfather had land over there.”

But he learned he needed a specialist at Kernan Hospital in Baltimore after falling off a tire shredder at his workplace at Emanuel Tire and messing up his hand, his wife said. Then they found out it was more serious than they first thought.

“That’s why we decided we can’t do that,” she said of the pending move to North Carolina.

In 1997, her husband recalled, the couple had secured the permit to put a trailer on the land. But neither a well nor a septic tank were ever dug up or installed because of Smith’s run of health issues.

At first, he hurt his back and wrist.

The dislocation of the wrist evolved into a nerve disorder – reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD) – that required surgery. From that, he now has pins and a rod in his arm.

Twice, this man has beaten cancer, including colon rectal cancer. The disease only spread to his right lung, Pamela Smith said, which had to be removed.

She blames the chemotherapy for the cancer for leaving her husband with a bad case of peripheral neuropathy in his feet.

“He was diagnosed with Stage 3 and was later pulled off,” she said of her husband’s advanced cancer.

She, too, has fought breast cancer in the past.

According to the Smiths, the land that their property lies on was zoned residential when they purchased it. But Robeson County changed the property to heavy industrial commercial 18 years ago.

She said they were never notified by Robeson County Zoning and Planning, and have since been told they could not place a mobile home on that parcel.

“They said they sent us a letter, but we never got one,” Curly Smith said.

The plot of land is 554 Dallas Road, and right off N.C. 74.

“I just don’t understand how they not notify you,” Pamela Smith said. “Turn your property from residential. And it’s still ‘agriculturally.’ Turned into heavy industrial commercial. No heavy industrial over there. It’s full of farmland. Woods run off and butt up to our property.

“And we can’t do a thing with it.”

On Monday, Davis said, “They’re more than welcome to file for rezone.”

When the county first started the issue of rezoning the residential property to industrial, he said, two community meetings were held.

“We sent notice of those meetings to Pamela and Curly Smith.”

The first letter, he said, was mailed on Sept. 26, 2005. This was to notify them of a community meeting to be held to discuss the proposed industrial park.

The second letter, he said, was sent out on Oct. 21, 2005, notifying them that there would be a second hearing in front of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners that would involve their land being rezoned and put into an industrial park.

He said the county later received an application from the Smiths to amend the zoning ordinance and change that portion of the map of Robeson County from industrial to residential commercial.

On March 9, 2020, according to Davis, Brittney Smith filed a request asking for her application to be considered by the county planning board and that the property be rezoned from heavy industrial to residential.

She later withdrew the application, he said.

—-

A couple of weeks ago, Pamela Smith said, her niece got a call from the inspector who was going to issue the permit for her mobile home. Pamela Smith said her niece told her: “They said, ‘No.’ They said you had missed your opportunity.’ ”

It was the year before that Smith called the county back to look into the possibility of moving a trailer to the site for her and her husband to move into.

“They said, ‘No, we rezoned it.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean rezoned it?’ And she was not very nice. And she said, ‘Heavy industrial commercial.’ ‘How can you do that? You didn’t notify me.’ And she said, ‘Well, you’re in Maryland.’

“Yes, m’am.”

“Well, maybe we didn’t know how to get in touch with you,” she told Smith. “I said, ‘ma’am, my tax bills come here. When they expanded (N.C.) 74, they sent me the letter. When they were going to auction off the property beside me – that the county had owned – they sent me a certified letter from the auctioneer.’

“ ‘I didn’t receive that letter,’ ” she went on. “ ‘Can you send me a copy of it?’ ”

She said she was told that the county did not have a record from back then. “ ‘Well, we don’t have that,’ “ the county employee said.

The county, Smith said, refused to issue the permit to her.

Because she was coping with breast cancer, Pamela Smith decided that she couldn’t deal with the situation at the time. She dropped it.

It was around then that her niece called, and Smith said she couldn’t do anything with it.

“ ‘Not only is it commercial, it’s heavy industrial commercial,’ ” she told her relative.

Brittney asked if she could still try, and Smith told her, “ ‘Absolutely.’ ”

The county gave her the green light regarding a trailer on site. But after paying to have a Perc Test done, her niece dropped the idea.

A Perc Test is a soil evaluation that tests the rate at which water drains through the soil. The results provide crucial information needed to design and install a septic system.

Later, Robeson County told Pamela Smith that she could put a trailer there.

Things appeared to be moving forward.

—-

The guy doing the Perc Test for Smith and her husband told them that he didn’t think a four-bedroom mobile home would work there. He did think they could do a three-bedroom.

She said she asked him to email her.

“He didn’t email me,” she added.

She received a call from the county when she said she was told: ” ‘You’re not going to get that done. We’re not going to do that.’ ”

Other properties, at least half a dozen, are already occupied on the small strip of land where the Smiths’ property is located, Smith said. She noted that three houses can be seen right down the road from their place.

Robeson County Commissioner John Cummings agreed to talk to her about the situation, she said. She told him that she never received a certified letter that the property was being rezoned.

“He said they can’t do that,” she recalled.

According to Pamela Smith, Cummings said he would get back to her but never did.

Although it’s speculation with substance, Smith has a hunch the county was trying to get Amazon to open a plant in the area of their land off N.C. 74. Across the highway from the property now sits Elkay Industries.

“They had a plan for something. I think they were thinking in 2005 – Elkay Industries or Amazon. Must have fallen through,” she said of Amazon. “I only have 3 ¼ acres. What can I put there that’s not heavy industrial. I said I can’t do anything with it.”

But Davis said, “I don’t know of any problem getting a request to get rezoned.”

Meanwhile, Curly is not doing the best.

“I’m taking him home. He’s not going to die in Maryland,” Pamela Smith said.

Curly Smith is ready to migrate back to North Carolina and spend the twilight of his life on a $15,000 piece of coveted homeland.

“It’s my homeland,” he said. “I was born and raised right there.”