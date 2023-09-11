LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College held a special 9/11 memorial service today to remember and honor the victims who were tragically lost 22 years ago during the attacks at the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“It was a day like no other,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “Let us honor the memory of those we lost, celebrate the resilience of our nation, and recommit ourselves to the values that will guide us towards a brighter and more hopeful tomorrow.”

The outdoor event began at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center, building 11, and featured the Lumbee Warriors, the singing of the national anthem, a special tribute to first responders, the playing of taps by the Robeson County Honor Guard, a 21-gun salute, and more.

“As we commemorate this solemn day, it’s important to reflect on the lessons we have learned from 9/11,” Singler said. “We have learned that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can shine brilliantly. We have learned the value of unity and how it can overcome the deepest divisions. We have learned the importance of resilience and the ability to rise above challenges, no matter how daunting they may seem.”

The tribute to first responders included reflections from Assistant Vice President Kenny Locklear, Law Enforcement Director Terry Dimery, and Emergency Service Director Robert Ivey.

“No one could have ever trained for the events of 9/11,” stated Locklear. “But we have learned many lessons from that day, and EMS training has evolved… first responders are trained to save lives, and that is what happened on September 11th when so many first responders ran to try to rescue those injured and critically wounded.”

Ivey pointed out that 343 firefighters were lost that day, but that those who survived are still paying the price from that dreadful day.

“Many of the firefighters from that day have since died from cancer or respiratory diseases from working at ground zero,” stated Ivey. “Soon the number of firefighters that have died since September 11 will surpass the number that died that day.”

The events of September 11 continue to move Americans, even those who were not yet born, as could be seen by the hundreds of students from the RCC Early College who attended the ceremony.

“The shock and horror that followed crippled us all, moving the bravest to tears and reducing the most eloquent to silence,” stated Dr. Johnny Smith, the vice president of instruction and student support services at Robeson Community College. “Although most of the victims that day were strangers to us, their sacrifice and collective heroism forever connects us all and teaches us about the importance of bravery, sacrifice, family, and freedom.”

Veteran Sherry Lofton gave remarks about how 9/11 was the day America Stood Still, which inspired a poetry writing contest across campus for students. Grace Burnette was the winner of the contest and she had a chance to recite her poem during the ceremony. Here’s an excerpt:

“In the blink of an eye, the world trembled and shook, as terror pierced the sky, a wound the forever took. Buildings kissed the ground in a fury of smoke and flame, chaos and fear profound, echoing each heart’s name…. we mourned the loss so deeply, but from ashes, resilience grew, and with love, and compassion, we’d keep, our spirit forever true….”

Veteran Jamie Lowery also spoke about the sacrifices made by men and women in uniform the days, months, and years after the attack, during the Global War on Terror.

“The sacrifices made by our military personnel cannot be overstated,” Lower said. “They have spent time away from their families, endured arduous training, and faced unimaginable dangers to safeguard our nation…The echoes of 9/11 remind us that freedom requires sacrifice and vigilance, and it is the duty of every generation to protect the precious legacy that has been entrusted to us.”

Many lives were forever changed on the day of September 11 and that is why we pause to remember, reflect, and honor the victims of the terrorist attacks.

“May we never forget the lessons of 9/11 as we strive for a more peaceful and compassionate world,” Singler said. “Let this day serve as a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, we have the power to rise, to heal, and to build a better future.”

In Washington, D.C.,

One employee at Robeson Community College was in Washington, D.C., the day the Pentagon came under attack. She worked at Ronald Reagan National Airport and remembers the experience of what she saw first-hand.

“I was at work that day, we were looking at the planes that went down in New York,” stated Laticia Daniels-Black, the HR Director at RCC. “I felt like it was coming towards us, so I made it back to my office and that’s when the plane hit the Pentagon… my heart dropped, but I knew I had to keep going.”

“It was the worst fire I had ever seen. Everything was on fire and you could see where the plane had gone down. Everybody was just in complete shock and everyone was silent,” Daniels-Black said. “It was the scariest time driving home that day, planes were still coming in low and I had to go over the 14th Street Bridge…. But I finally made it home, I didn’t make any phone calls until I got home, most of my co-workers didn’t get home late because they closed down the bridge, so they couldn’t cross over.”

Daniels-Black says that going back to work was hard, and that things were very quiet and very sad.

“We started receiving pictures of people that we knew were gone, and that’s when it hit me, that they were gone, it was just a very tragic time.”

The events inspired Daniels-Black to go on and work for the then-newly established Homeland Security.

“I was one of the first to work in HR and Information Systems for Homeland Security,” Daniels-Black stated. “It was part of the government’s efforts to have better homeland security in place in light of the events that took place that day.”

Now 22 years later, Daniels-Black has moved back to her home state of North Carolina, but the memories from the day of September 11th, 2001 will always be with her.

“It’s something I will never forget.”

