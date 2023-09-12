Fairmont’s Galvin Floyd earns doctorate from seminary at age 73

FAIRMONT – At the well-seasoned age of 73, Galvin Floyd has done something no one else in his family has accomplished.

He graduated from college with a doctorate degree.

In this case, it’s a doctorate of pastoral counseling degree from True Standard Christian Theological Seminary in Wilmington that he completed on May 20.

Twice a week, he would drive 98 miles round trip from his Fairmont home to the school office. He said he wore out a set of tires making that drive.

The school was established in 2007, according to an online source. Two years later, the college moved from Tarboro to Wilmington.

After completing his dissertation — which Floyd said he must get certified through testing – he plans to start a counseling service in Lumberton. He plans to offer both basic and marital counseling.

“It’s really needed around Fairmont and Lumberton and the surrounding area because one of the things is the great talent we have in the projects,” he said, “and we need to help get them out.”

So, while fully entrenched in the golden years of his life, it’s full steam ahead for this Robeson County native.

One of the main reasons that he decided to continue his studies for his doctorate was to inspire “the children out in the community.” To show them that you can grow up seeped in poverty and yet still be able to look ahead and meet your objectives in life.

“Love is so beautiful. Try the love for each and every one you come in contact,” Floyd says on his cellphone answering message.

It tells you something about the spirit of the man.

Floyd grew up the youngest of seven children born to sharecropper parents. He now lives in the same general area where the family farmed just outside Fairmont.

His father, Leroy Floyd, read on a first-grade level.

Artense Floyd, his mother, attended school through the fifth grade.

However, their son transcended this life of poverty to become a learned man.

An educator.

“My life has been like everybody’s – up and down,” he said, calmly and deliberately while choosing his words with economy. “But despite that, I didn’t give up. I would always talk to God. My Dad always said, ‘If you work and keep your head up, there will be a door open for you.’ “

There was a time in his life where he wanted to go to medical school, he said in an interview earlier this week. Finances and unpredictable circumstances stood in the way.

“So, I didn’t do it,” he said.

Instead, teaching would give him purpose.

After graduating in 1967 from Rosenwald High School in Fairmont, he attended Kittrell College where he earned his associate degree in general education four years later. In 1974, he completed his bachelor’s science degree in intermediate education.

Then came his masters of arts in career counseling and placement in 1977 from N.C. Central University.

He would serve as an instructor for 39 years in Monroe, Fairmont, Dillon, Columbus County and the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy in Elizabethtown. He taught language arts, social studies, health, and also coached boys and girls basketball.

One of his boys’ basketball teams went undefeated. A few others only lost one or two games over their seasons at Chadbourn Middle School.

In 2017, he retired from teaching.

He said he has written three novels: “Pig & Rednap,” which is set in the Depression era of the nation; the children’s book “Oddball”; and “I’d Rather Die,” which also touches upon the 1930s Depression while centering around sharecroppers who work for whom Floyd called “a cheating man.”

“My main objective,” their father said, “is to get my books published.”

Divorced, he’s the father of four children.

One of his two daughters, Kymberly Floyd Washington, works as a social worker for the Cumberland County Schools system. The other daughter, Eleshia Artense Floyd, is starting her own business. His sons are handicapped, with Brandon Scott Floyd having suffered several strokes. Galvin Brian Floyd, his other child, faces autistic problems.

He hopes to one day have the time to travel in Africa.

Which, when you think about it, sounds like a good setting for a possible fourth book in his unpublished literary canon.

“I would just like to learn how various countries in Africa live,” he said. “I’d like to learn some ancestral things.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].