LUMBERTON — The UNC Health Southeastern Foundation and its board recently approved funding for $1.4 million to support projects of the health system to enhance care for the community.

The funds, which were provided by donors, will upgrade equipment, space and technology used for diagnosing disease in the areas of echocardiography, interventional radiology, and centralized telemetry. This substantial gift by the Foundation complements the organization’s mission, Here for you. Here for good.

“Because of the generosity of Foundation supporters, the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation is able to make such an extraordinary and record-setting gift to the hospital,” said Foundation Executive Director Sissy Grantham. “This is the single largest gift from the Foundation, and we are excited to be an impactful part of these critical projects that will enrich our community’s health.”

The Critical Need Fund is unrestricted funds provided by donors to support the health care system in areas of greatest need. This vital fund gives the Foundation the ability to support health care projects where they can make the greatest impact for patient and staff needs.

“The Foundation’s mission is to be the strongest supporter of UNC Health Southeastern and assist in the growth and development of quality healthcare and, today, that support is fulfilled by advancing three health care initiatives through this vital fund,” says UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Chair Ron Roach.

In recent years, the Foundation’s Critical Need Fund has purchased the hands-free and lifesaving mechanical CPR system known as LUCAS, a key tool used in cardiac arrest response and recovery amid COVID-19. This system helped provide high-quality and safer chest compressions in situations such as patient movement which required prolonged CPR.

Echocardiography

Since 2006, our community has been fortunate to have access to advanced heart and vascular care with the establishment of UNC Health Southeastern Heart and Vascular, which is the only open-heart surgery program in Robeson County and surrounding counties. The continued investment in this life-saving care continues through material investment in quality physicians and providers, regional program confidence, and state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

The Foundation is supporting the purchase of new and high-tech equipment for UNC Health Southeastern’s Echocardiography Unit, which enables providers to deliver the best care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging, and improved exam efficiencies. Ultrasound is used to care for both cardiology and vascular patients. Newer 3D ultrasound allows for high-resolution images of heart, arteries, and veins. The heart and vascular center performs hundreds of studies for citizens of the five-county region.

“This equipment supports patient outcomes and provider satisfaction and will enhance the quality of care our community is accustomed to receiving,” said Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Hiten Patel of UNC Health Southeastern Heart and Vascular. “Advancing our technology will allow for even more exceptional heart care.”

Interventional Radiology

The Foundation funds are also supporting interventional radiology advancement and expansion, which is only offered in our region at UNC Health Southeastern. Interventional radiology care, such as stent placement, is a less-invasive method to treat and care for patients prior to requiring surgical intervention. The advancements supported by the Foundation will achieve faster turnaround times and better-quality images.

“By providing the most advanced technology and equipment, we can create opportunities for patients within the region to receive specialized care, close to family and support, without having to travel long distances,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington.

Centralized Telemetry

The last of the three initiatives the Foundation supports through this substantial gift is the expansion of centralized telemetry monitoring. These funds will support remote heart rate and rhythm monitoring of up to 80 patients by credentialed technicians.

“An expanded and more efficient telemetry monitoring room will allow for more technicians and monitors, thus increasing patient safety” added Dr. Patel. “Care providers will be cross trained so that the model for care delivery will be enhanced, which was a long-term goal that we can now realize thanks to the support of the Foundation and its donors.”

Opportunities to support the local health system through the Foundation are available to everyone, whether it be through auctions, galas, golf tournaments, walks/runs, and larger community-based events. There are also great opportunities for patients and families to express their gratitude tangibly through giving back to the hospital.

“When our donors support our health care system with generous hearts, those funds and resources combine to make a tangible difference,” said Foundation Board Member Lisa Rust. “The health care needs of our community are vast, and the Foundation serves as an avenue for donors to support UNC Health Southeastern’s crucial services and programs. We celebrate the altruism of our donors.”

“As a not-for profit organization, every contribution to the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation is greatly appreciated and 100 percent supports the high-quality care provided right here in our community,” said Ellington. “We sincerely thank all the donors who have made this possible through gifts to the Critcal Need Fund. Join us in celebrating these advancements for our community’s health.”

To learn more about UNC Health Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Care, call (910) 671-6619.

To learn more about how you can support the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, visit unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation or call (910) 671-5583.

Amanda L. Crabtree, MPA-HA is the marketing and public relations manager at UNC Health Southeastern. Reach her by email at amanda.crabtree@srmc.org.