Lumberton Police apprehend, charge 17-year-old in Lumberton High School shooting

LUMBERTON – Lumberton Police say they have taken into custody and charged one of the suspected gunmen in the shooting in the parking lot during the Sept. 8 Lumberton High School football game.

The investigation into those responsible for the gunfire is ongoing.

“While the incident was contained to the parking lot area,” authorities said, “it has been determined more than one shooter was involved and investigators are making progress in identifying all of the individuals involved. At this time, one of the suspected shooters has been taken into custody and charged.

That suspect, who is 17 and from Lumberton, has been charged with the following offenses: two counts of hit and run leaving scene of an accident with property damage, and one count apiece of possession of a weapon on school campus/property, possession of a handgun by a minor, discharge firearm In city limits, resist delay and obstruct an officer, going armed to the terror of the public, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure To heed blue light or siren, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired, drive after consuming under 21, speeding and failure to maintain lane control.

Officers who were already on the scene during the Friday night football game between Lumberton High School and Red Springs High School were able to quickly respond to the area of the shooting, authorities said.

According to Lumberton Police, a vehicle seen speeding away was located by other officers who were responding to the shooting. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped, and five individuals were taken into custody: an 18-year-old male and four juvenile males.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, police said, but two vehicles were struck during the shooting.

The game was halted before being completed on Saturday. Red Springs won 19-18.

As the investigation continues, police said, it is expected additional arrests will be made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845 or they may submit information anonymously through the Tip411 app.

The Lumberton Police Department mobile app is available to download for free from the Google Play Store and the iTunes App Store. Citizens can also submit an anonymous text tip via their cell phone by texting the keyword “LUMBERTONPD” and their message/tip to 847411.