ROWLAND – The Rowland Town Commission tackled a light meeting agenda on Tuesday night.

Just how light?

Board members voted to purchase a used surplus county vehicle for $500. That was the lone new business item on the agenda.

After that, a slightly heated discussion went down involving a board discussion and how Commissioner A. Jean Love felt its members were not always in the loop before some town decisions were made.

The surplus vehicle – a 2006 Ford Ranger – is being acquired for Rowland Public Works from the Robeson County Fleet Management Department.

Town Manager David Townsend told the board that the town had been working for several months with the county Fleet Management Department which had indicated that it had some surplus vehicles available.

“We went and selected two that we thought would be perfect for us. One was a pickup truck, and one was a utility truck,” he said. “Unfortunately, when the county finally deemed these properties as being surplus, we were told to come back and take a look at them again and the two that we picked were not there anymore. They had sold them to another town.

“We did find one Ranger pickup that we thought would help us out,” Townsend said. “We’re still having to share one pickup going back and forth from the sewer plant. The county was offering it to us for $500. And I’d like to get permission to purchase that vehicle for $500 from the county.”

According to Townsend, it takes two employees to go to the sewer plant, and those employees were currently sharing a truck.

Commissioner Paul Hunt expressed concerns that no one from the board had been given the chance to check out the possible purchase from the county.

“I’ve got something to say about that. To start with, no one from the board has gone to look at the car that I know of,” he said. “The last two vehicles we got … there wasn’t no commissioners at all.”

Hunt said the town currently has too many vehicles, and that the board shouldn’t “replace a vehicle without getting rid of some. We got too many vehicles down there. We need to get rid of something.

“I’m not against having enough vehicles,” he said. “I’m against having too many.”

The town currently has eight vehicles.

“The thing we’re missing,” Mayor Robert McDougald said, “is these auctions that the county facilitates only happen once a year. It takes them that long to get a pool of vehicles together. And then the county Board of Commissioners have to approve for (the fleet manager) to sell these vehicles. We’ve been waiting for over two months for them to even say, ‘Let’s put the sale on.’ And then when they call into the towns to start looking at vehicles and once they select the vehicles, then they can get approval to purchase them. That’s where we’re at now.”

McDougald said they don’t bring this before the board before receiving approval from the county.

Townsend said next time he would bring this before the board in advance when the town starts looking for other vehicles from the county.

“If it’s not operational or it’s a bad vehicle and you can’t use it anymore,” Commissioner Jackie Davis said, “get rid of it. Do that before you purchase something.”

After further discussion, Hunt said of the Ford Ranger, “We were going to get rid of the vehicles and get the vehicle. Do we want to go ahead and get it?”

After Davis’s motion was seconded, board members agreed to sell off two of its used town vehicles as surplus – a Ford Crown Victoria and a Chrysler Town and Country Van. She then moved that the town buy the surplus vehicle from the county for $500.

It passed unanimously.

In other action, the board considered a new logo for the face covering of the Rowland website. This fell within the suggestion stage, and no action was taken.

“I think it’s just the beginning start of it,” Townsend said.

After that, things got a bit heated as commissioners again discussed the need for town business to come before the board sooner than later.

“Everything is getting done without us,” Hunt said.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners has a scheduled workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The next regular meeting of the board is set for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

