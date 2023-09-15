LUMBERTON – Though one suspect has been arrested and charged, investigators with the Lumberton Police Department say the agency is making progress in identifying all the individuals involved in Friday night’s shooting during a Lumberton High School football game.

No one was reported injured in the shooting that was contained in the parking lot area outside the football stadium.where Lumberton High was playing Robeson County rival Red Springs High School.

The shooting happened around 9:54 p.m., police said, and officers who were already on the scene with security were able to quickly respond.

“This is not going to be tolerated on our campuses,” said Jessica Sealey, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. “We will not stand for this to continue to happen.”

This marked the second shooting at a Lumberton school athletics event in less than a year.

In November, a 41-year-old woman was shot at a middle school game. Luckily, the woman survived the injury.

Attempts to reach a representative of the police force on Thursday have so far been unsuccessful. Captain Terry Parker, who normally fields questions from the media, was not working on Thursday, said a woman who answered the phone at the department.

Sealey said the school district is going to continue to do what it always has done regarding the public’s security at athletic events.

“The metal detectors there. Essentially, these two incidents during these games — the weapons never made it into the stadium,” she said Thursday. “It was in the parking lot area. You walk through the metal detectors and that’s a part of it. We’ve got security measures out there so we have things in place. We’ll continue to do the best we can with what we have in place.

“These acts are senseless,” Sealey said. “Our kids are trying to enjoy their high school careers. These things are uncalled for. We will to the best of our ability continue to work with local law enforcement.”

The arrested suspect from Friday’s game, who is 17 and from Lumberton, has been charged with the following offenses: two counts of hit and run leaving scene of an accident with property damage, and one count apiece of possession of a weapon on school campus/property, possession of a handgun by a minor, discharge firearm In city limits, resist delay and obstruct an officer, going armed to the terror of the public, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure To heed blue light or siren, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired, drive after consuming under 21, speeding and failure to maintain lane control.

The investigation into those responsible for the gunfire is ongoing.

Lumberton Police said a vehicle seen speeding away from the parking lot was located by other officers who were responding to the shooting. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped, and five individuals were taken into custody: an 18-year-old male and four juvenile males.

Though no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, police said, two vehicles were struck during the shooting.

The game was halted before being completed on Saturday. Red Springs won 19-18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845 or they may submit information anonymously through the Tip411 app.

The Lumberton Police Department mobile app is available to download for free from the Google Play Store and the iTunes App Store. Citizens can also submit an anonymous text tip via their cell phone by texting the keyword “LUMBERTONPD” and their message/tip to 847411.

