Did you know September is Better Breakfast Month? Why is breakfast the most important meal of the day? This is a question many of our youth ask when we discuss the importance of breakfast in the 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) classes offered through North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Students participate in a series of six lessons where they learn about the importance of making healthy choices so their bodies get the proper nutrients they need to grow and stay strong. Breakfast is a great way to start your day; it has many benefits to help you kick-start a full day of learning.

Some of the many advantages of breakfast include being a great source of brain food and energy, as well as a great way to get most of our daily nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals. In EFNEP, we talk about different ways we can make breakfast fun and delicious at home or on the go. Participants learn to make sure their breakfast covers three of the five food groups: fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains, and protein. Each food group plays a huge role in our bodies. Make sure your breakfast choice is low in saturated fats, low in added sugars, but high in fiber. Getting enough grains in your diet can sometimes be difficult, but in EFNEP we show participants how everyday favorites can be great with whole grains.

Here are some great options you can try at home. Whole grain cereal is a great place to start, paired with 2 percent milk and fresh fruit. Another option could be scrambled eggs with whole wheat toast and juice. Yogurt parfaits with fresh fruit, topped with crushed granola or cereal, is an excellent on-the-go meal. Here is a tasty breakfast recipe that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser:

Cheesy Breakfast Burrito

Makes 2 servings

Serving Size: ½ burrito

Ingredients

Non-stick cooking spray

2 strips of turkey bacon

2 eggs

¼ cup chopped green bell pepper

1 (10-inch) whole-wheat tortilla

1/8 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tomato, sliced

Directions

Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray.

Cook turkey bacon over medium-high heat, turning once, until crispy. Break into small pieces and set aside.

Crack eggs in a bowl and lightly beat with a fork.

Using the same skillet and extra spray if needed, sauté green peppers over medium heat until tender.

Add eggs to skillet with peppers and continually stir until eggs are set.

Add egg mixture to a tortilla. Top with cheese, turkey bacon, and tomato.

Wrap the burrito and cut it in half.

For more information, contact Joanna Rogers, Extension 4-H Youth EFNEP Assistant, at 910-671-3276, by Email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

