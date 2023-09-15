“ It is important to me that they see that I care”

Nakecia Clark, assistant principal at South Robeson Middle School.

ROWLAND — A local assistant principal is committed to encouraging students along their educational journey.

Nakecia Clark serves as an assistant principal at South Robeson Middle School.

For nearly two decades, Clark has worked to inspire students in Robeson County, serving as a teacher at various schools including Fairgrove Middle, Lumberton Junior High and South Robeson Intermediate. She also previously served as an academic coach for Prospect Elementary School.

“My favorite part of my job is seeing students flourish in and out of the classroom.,” Clark said. “Helping teachers implement best practices in their classrooms that allow for this brings me great joy.”

The most challenging part of her work occurs when students don’t understand the importance of education, she said.

“Sometimes students do not feel as if school is worth it or that they can do the work,” she said.

“I don’t give up on these students though. I make sure I visit them in the classroom, speak to them in the hallways, and attend their after-school activities. It is important to me that they see that I care,” she added.

Clark’s devotion to others through her work and her zeal for education has not gone unnoticed.

“She has so much love and passion for the teachers and students at our school,” said Jamie Burney, an academic coach at the school.

“As a first-year academic coach, she has helped me learn the ropes and has been an amazing role model. She is so efficient and always works hard to help our school grow and be a place where everyone wants to be,” Burney said.

Leah Quick, Title I Technology Assistant at South Robeson Middle School, said she enjoys working with Clark.

“Her passion to serve this community is top-notch. It is evident that she has a heart for working with the parents, students and staff at South Robeson Middle School,” Quick said.

Clark admits that there are challenging days in her line of work.

“Being in education is not an easy job,” she said. “But, it is so rewarding.”

Clark, like many educators, enjoys making a difference in the lives of students.

“I am motivated by the fact that I am positively impacting students’ lives every day,” she said.

“I have students I taught 10 to 15 years ago that still reach out to me just to see how I am doing. One former student is a truck driver and he will call me every time he is coming through Lumberton to let me know he is in my area. This makes me so happy to know that I have had this effect on my students,” Clark said.

When she is not working, Clark enjoys spending time with her family and watching her daughter Celeste play volleyball. She also can be found at various World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) matches alongside her son, Lakoma, who is an avid WWE fan.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach he by email at [email protected].