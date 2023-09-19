PEMBROKE— UNC Pembroke climbed 11 spots in the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 Best Colleges rankings.

UNCP is ranked No. 45 out of 136 Regional Universities in the South—jumping 20 spots in the last three years. The university also continued an upward trajectory in the Best Colleges for Veterans category, increasing 10 spots to No. 16.

Earlier this year, UNCP earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation and is ranked No. 3 among small public universities nationwide.

UNCP also saw an increase in two other categories in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings, including Top Public Schools (No. 19) and Undergraduate Computer Science Programs. UNC Pembroke is ranked No. 10 in the South in Undergraduate Teaching Programs—a new category in this year’s rankings breakdown.

In the Top Performers in Social Mobility category, which measures how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, UNCP is ranked No. 16.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on as many as 19 measures for its 39th rankings edition. These statistics only pertain to measures reflecting academic quality and graduate outcomes—factors universally crucial to prospective students.

