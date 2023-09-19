RED SPRINGS – A 17-year-old charged with attempted murder was found hiding in a wooded area on Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area on Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, the juvenile — who was not identified — was attempting to flee from law enforcement. The teen has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting that took place on Sept. 7.

The juvenile was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill< inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The suspect was placed in the custody of the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center under a $700,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said, and more charges are likely.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.