Yessica Basurto, won a trophy and $200 for eating 5 donuts in under 3 minutes Satuday in the annual donut eating fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Firls Center. Second place and $100 went to River Butler. Courtney Rogerson finished third earning her $50.Sponsors of the event and other giveaways on Saturday were Boys and Girls Center, Farm Bureau Insurance, Cakes and Pastries, Mountaire Farms, Sign City, City Recreation Dept., Canady Termite and Pest Control, Woodforest National Bank, Truist Bank, Adelio’s Express, All American Heating and A/C Services, Chick-Fil-A, Norton’s Automart, Biggs Park Mall, Trinity Holiness Church.