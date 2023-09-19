LUMBERTON – Pastor Leo Barnwell of the Faith Community Church stood before the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday evening to address the Confederate statue that stands guard in front of the county courthouse.

“I am here because – it has been about a year now – that the NAACP and others came and spoke to request to remove the Confederate statue,” he said in a calm and deliberate voice. “And asking around county officials, city officials, it’s been like a runaround. And nothing has happened.

“The county has told me they’re waiting on the city to have a plan to put a park or something. The city says that’s not the case,” Barnwell said during a public hearing portion of the board’s regular monthly meeting. “It’s like we’re on a merry-go-round and nothing’s happening.”

Barnwell said he had come before the board because it has been more than 100 years since the statue was placed there in the downtown district.

“Of course, there’s discussion and maybe debate on what may have happened,” he said of the nation’s ugly history from the past. “But we’re at a time now that’s it time to at least address, ‘It was wrong to be able to address that and make it right.’ So, we come with that. But you all really made a decision to remove the statue. But nothing’s happened.

“The question now is – what are we waiting on?’’ he continued. “How long do we wait? It’s been over a hundred years now, and let’s hope it doesn’t seem like another hundred that we have to wait before something has happened.”

Some would say – from the positions of authority – ‘We don’t have the money.’ You have the money,” Barnwell said. “Each one of you do receive discretionary funds that is not really given account for. That you can use at will. … The money, the pastor said, is there to be used.

That’s not the issue, he added.

“The issue is are we willing to do what we said we would do? So, we still keep coming before you – this is the first time for me to come back – but we may have to keep coming to at least keep before you the importance of moving on the issue.”

Barnwell then cited N.C. Cred, which is a commission that works across professional, political and ideological lines to identify, document and develop strategies to reduce ethnic and racial disparities in the state’s juvenile and criminal justice systems.

“I like their position,” he said. “And it says this, and I quote: ‘If the county now owns this property, it should be declared surplus and disposed of appropriately by law.’ Certainly, the United Daughters of the Confederacy and or its affiliates should be consulted to ascertain any interests the non-profit has in the monument before its disposal.’ “

At that point, Barnwell was told that his three minutes had elapsed during the public hearing.

“We have to come back again, then,” he said to some laughs.

On Nov. 21, 2022, the board voted 6-2 to eventually take the statue down and move it to a park with green space. But not, until the park is ready.

According to online sources, the statue was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It has remained on the same spot for decades.

In February 2022, the Unified Robeson NAACP branch in Robeson County called the statue a “symbol of racism” in a Facebook post seeking to have it removed.

Like others across the nation, the statue had been a target of critics and vandals during the protests of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

In September 2017, someone used spray paint to vandalize three sides of the Lumberton-based statue, the Robesonian reported.

The nationwide “Black Lives Matter” campaign against violence and systemic racism toward Black people regularly drew protesters together, demonstrating and speaking out against police killings of African Americans and other broad issues like police brutality, racial profiling and racial inequality.

In the process, Confederate statues and monuments across the country were defaced and toppled in effigy.

