LUMBERTON – The subject proved to be a recurring theme during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Four drainage canals snake through Robeson County, and according to residents and members of the board, they are in dire need of being cleaned and maintained.

Excessive flooding from heavy rainfall, they say, has been the result of negligence.

Samuel Strickland was the first to broach the subject. He spoke during a public hearing portion of the meeting agenda.

His concerns involved a canal in his community.

But Commissioner David Edge opened things up, giving voice to all the canals and places susceptible to flooding countywide.

“My concern is Back Swamp Canal,” Strickland said from the podium. “I have talked to everybody in the world from here to Washington.”

He said he lives on one of the canals before distributing photos of the flooding in his neighborhood “from the last hurricane we had. We got three inches. Three point two inches of rain from that hurricane that was coming. I had 10 inches of rain in my yard. My house was flooded. That canal in front of my house was stopped up, and water was running down the side of it.

“Now I’ve talked to everybody and his brother: ‘There’s no money.’ In ‘64 or ‘65 when those things were dug,” Strickland said, “I think the county commissioners appointed a committee somehow. They wasn’t elected to oversee those canals. They promised the people for tax money anybody that joined in those canals – and I’m sure all of you guys are aware of this – they promised the people to maintain them. And keep the ditch sides cut. All them people’s are dead and gone. The canals is back in the same shape as they were when they dug ‘em.”

Now who’s to blame? he asked before continuing.

“I’ve talked to a few lawyers or whatever. I thought I could sue that committee,” Strickland said. “For not doing what they promised the people they would do. And I was informed it was county commissioners. It goes back to the county.”

He said something has got to be done with the canals, whether it’s raising taxes or what to generate the funding to flush them out.

“I’m not the only one getting flooded,” he said. “I’ve gotten in my truck and rode around, and they’re afraid of coming here to say anything. We got people who can’t get in the field to cut their corn because that canal in front of my house is stopped up.”

He said he now has water under his house from recent rain and flood insurance representatives on site trying to dry it out. Just sitting there – water nowhere to go. I’ve dug ditches and hauled dirt. There’s nowhere for the water to go.”

He said he was told by the state a few years back that there was nothing that could be done because he had built his house in a swamp.

Let me tell you this, Chairman Tim Taylor said to Strickland. “Everyone up here is right there with you. We got the same problems in our area. And we can’t get no help, either.”

Taylor said he had “talked to Washington all the way down. We gonna see what we can do.”

“I ain’t gonna stop,” Strickland said.

“Well, we’re behind you,” Taylor repeated.

Trey Lowry had signed up to speak during the public hearing but he was unable to attend the meeting. Instead a letter from him was read to the commissioners and those in attendance.

“My dad, Harvey Lowry, county taxpayer, had major flooding on his lot,” Lowry said in the letter. “He realized the problem was the ditch. The ditch was not properly drained and the water from his pond and lot to the canal.”

Once the trees were cut and the ditch cleaned out, Lowry said, “The water started draining very well. We really appreciated the help from the county with this big problem. Since then, I have purchased the lot to build a house. The issue stated above made me realize how important it is to maintain our canals.”

“It is of utmost importance to drain these canals,” he said. “I, as a taxpayer, appreciate the hard work that these men are doing to maintain our canals in the county. It makes paying taxes a little easier when your tax dollars are being used for the people of the county.”

That concluded the public comments, but Commissioner Edge then took up the matter of the drainage canals by addressing Strickland.

According to Edge, “Those drainage canals were to be funded by the people that live close to them. The problem is, those people are not paying their money. Most of those people are not paying for that tax, our tax department tells us. It’s a small portion of their tax bill. It’s not on my tax. I just want to give you that information.”

Edge said he had proposed to the county to conduct a countywide drainage program. It should be for the whole county, he noted, and not just the drainage districts.

“I feel like we need to hire a consulting firm to actually tell us what needs to be done throughout the whole county,” said Edge. “I guess we need to make this some kind of motion to get this thing going. And if it takes adding on a few cents of taxes if we can’t find a way to do it without it, we need to add that tax in and create a drainage for the whole county whether we need a whole department or the water department or solid waste department to continue keeping those clean.”

Commissioner John Cumming later said he agreed with Edge’s proposal. The county should consider its options and take it over with county personnel to not only maintain the canals, but anywhere in Robeson that has problems with water drainage.

“The history of Robeson County – the whole thing is a swamp. But this is our home. To live here,” Cummings said, “we have to maintain our home. … Everywhere. I agree with you, and let’s look at that.”

Before we start raising taxes, Cummings said, let’s look at our financial situation where we can pull money from somewhere else or look at cost savings without having to raise taxes.

“I think we need to analyze this,” County Manager Kellie Blue piped in.

“I think most people – they don’t want tons of dollars in it, and we don’t, either. We want it done feasible. I think everybody would be willing to pay a few pennies if we could do that.” Edge said.

Like maintaining roads, Blue said maintaining the canals requires constant work. “So, I think there are a lot of factors we need to consider. And if we are going to do this, we need a dedicated revenue stream. That would be my suggestion to the board. … This board has done quite a bit of work and study on – they get it. They understand the issues and the flooding issues. It’s not a one size fits all issue.

“It’s going to do some maintenance. It’s going have to be people being good stewards of the areas they handle, too,” said the county manager. “I think we need to do some brainstorming on this along with establishing that revenue stream. I think we need to have some candid discussion on it.”

No action was taken.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet again at 9 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].