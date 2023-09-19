RALEIGH —The state’s seasonally adjusted August 2023 unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, unchanged from July’s revised rate. The national rate increased 0.3 of a percentage point to 3.8 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.6 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 12,790 over the month to 5,072,983 and increased 103,639 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 2,183 over the month to 173,576 and decreased 26,778 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 17,500 to 4,945,300 in August. Major industries experiencing increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 4,700; Education & Health Services, 4,500; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 3,800; Professional & Business Services, 3,100; Government, 2,500; Information, 1,900; Construction, 400; and Other Services, 200. Major industries experiencing decreases were Manufacturing, 3,200; Financial Activities, 300; and Mining & Logging, 100