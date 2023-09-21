Fairmont town leaders receive bad news regarding antiquated water system

FAIRMONT – The members of the Fairmont Board of Commissioners knew they had some serious concerns regarding the town’s antiquated water system, but they didn’t know just how serious the situation is at this time.

Jean Klein, who is with LKC Engineering of Aberdeen, on Tuesday night presented the board a summary report of the engineering evaluations and recommendations on needed capital improvements regarding the Fairmont water system.

LKC was hired to do the engineering; the Lumber River Council of Government was retained to conduct the administration and produce the plan.

“The purpose of the project was to take a thorough look at the water system which had not had a thorough look in some years before we set our eyes to it. And it needed it as it turned out,” Klein said. “We did a complete asset inventory, and then we classified each one of those assets according to its condition. And assessed it from the perspective of ‘What would happen if that asset failed.’

“Because some assets are more important,” she went on. “Some are critical to the operation of the system. Others can kind of go a few years with a little maintenance and a Band-Aid. So we prioritized those assets. In the end, we developed a capital improvement plan.”

All said and done, LKC Engineering determined that this former Robeson County tobacco town requires nearly $44 million in needed capital improvements to its system.

“Basically, your whole system has to be replaced,” Klein said during her presentation to the board.

“I know the state ain’t gonna pay us no $43 million,” Commissioner Terry Evans blurted out.

The Fairmont Drinking Water Asset Management Project was funded by a $150,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality – Division of Water Resources along with a town match of $7,500.

The purpose, once again, was to take a look at the town’s water system.

Evaluations were made on town asset inventory, value study and a valve maintenance plan, assess water loss, well assessments, waterline assessments and water storage assessments.

The capital needs with the greatest importance address critical assets, the asset management project determined. Klein said priority 1 and priority 2 projects should be completed in the first five years following the implementation of this capital improvement plan.

That cost, the company said, would come to nearly $13.5 million.

Capital improvement planning is used primarily by local government officials to create a long-term plan for capital improvement projects. It is regarded as critically important and a major responsibility for a government entity.

The projects that fall under this greatest importance include:

– More than $7.1 million in waterline replacements;

– Nearly $5.3 million investments in improvements to all three existing town ground tanks and production wells;

– More than $1 million worth of work replacing all water meters within the town’s distribution system.

“We hope to be of some real help to you all as you navigate the next couple of years with funding that’s available against the needs that you’ve got,” Klein said.

Following that slate of improvements, priority 3 and 4 should receive attention in years six through 20 of the proposed 20-year capital improvement plan, Klein said. Those projects are estimated to cost Fairmont another $30.3 million. Those include:

– More than $9.4 million for phase 2 water main improvements;

– Nearly $10 million for phase 3 water main improvements;

– More than $6.2 million for phase 4 water main improvements;

– And more than $4.7 million for a new production well.

“It’s a very aggressive plan,” Klein said.

As evaluated by LKC Engineering, Fairmont’s drinking water sources three groundwater wells – Marion Stage Road (1951/1978 placed in service) Morro Street (1962) and Gertrude Street (1962). All three were assessed overall as very poor.

“They have served beyond their use period,” said Klein.

The water is treated at the wellhead, and each well has a companion 100,000-gallon storage tank where water is filtered and stored before entering the distribution system, the company said in its summary of the water system.

Some of the water lines in the system date to 1918, Klein said.

The water lines in the system include some cast-iron pipes from the past. Others are manufactured from the more common PVC used these days in plumbing.

“You still have some old lines in the system,” she told the board.

Of the system’s 27.7 miles of 2- inch to 16-inch diameter water lines, asbestos concrete lines make up the majority by 53% in the system.

“No lines are in excellent or very good condition,” Klein reported.

The company determined that with 310 units, the water system has an insufficient number of valves. Ninety-eight percent of those are said to be in very poor condition.

There is no permanent record for when exactly the water lines were installed, according to Klein.

“You need more valves,” she said.

Based on a water audit conducted by American Water Works Association software, the town is producing twice as much water as it is selling. The water loss for 2023 has been calculated at 51.190 million gallons.

The revenue loss? In Fiscal Year 2023 it has been calculated at $22,514. “That generated no revenue for the town,” Klein said.

Most of this water loss, she added, is called “real” losses – water that escapes from the system before it reaches the customer meter. The town’s Real Water Loss and Leakage Index ranks above the 90th percentile for all systems in the American Water Works Association.

“Being in the 90th percentile is not good,” she said.

Overall, she painted a bleak picture of the deteriorating Fairmont water system.

Following Klein’s report, Town Manager Jerome Chestnut looked for the board to adopt the resolution in hopes of being able to apply for grant funding to upgrade the system.

That passed muster unanimously over two separate applications and resolutions for drinking water improvements.

“I knew we were in bad shape,” Commissioner Evans said, “but I didn’t know just how bad.”

Commissioner Heather Seibles said, “This drinking water project is definitely an eye opener for us. … You guys heard tonight why we have to increase our (water bill) rate.”

“You really gave us a great map I feel like with our water to be able to have a path to go forward,” Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rogers said. “I don’t see how anybody in any town can go without getting your service to get this done. I kept waiting for some kind of good, for you to say something good on some page but I do know that now that we have a path, we’ll be able to say to the citizens, ‘This is the reason we had to raise our water rates’ because it (the system) goes back to 1918 and the word ‘asbestos’ scares me, too.

“That can’t be good,” she said.

Chestnut then tried to put a positive spin on all the bad news.

“It’s not all bad,” he told the town leaders. “It truly isn’t. As the manager of this regional system, this is what I know to be a fact. Is that we have good drinking water. We have very good employees that care about the maintenance of the system. We have a very good council of government that are supporting us in our efforts to really get down to making ways towards fixing the system. We also have a very good engineering company.

“So I wanted to share the good things about our system,” Chestnut said. “We are in no different shape than a lot of our older communities in this state. And I don’t want anyone to think it’s all bad because it’s not.”