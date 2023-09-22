PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Police Department, in conjunction with the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (LISC), will hold its annual National Night Out 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Pembroke Sports Complex, 7164 Highway 711, Pembroke .

Everyone is welcome to attend.

This event is a national event in an effort to foster community and camaraderie between law enforcement and residents.

The event will feature family-friendly activities and free food and beverages for attendees, two bounce houses, popcorn, hot dogs, pizza, police cars, fire trucks, rescue ambulances and helicopters, a dunk tank, and a DJ.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit, and enhance police/community partnerships.

“For Pembroke Police Department, this helps strengthen the bond between Pembroke Police Department and the community we serve, as well as promotes interagency cooperation between the different departments,” according to as prepared statement from the Pembroke Police Department.