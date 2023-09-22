LUMBERTON — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Lumberton community on Oct. 12. Chick-fil-A Inc. has selected Mark Morse as the local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Roberts Avenue.

Located at 3400 N. Elm St., Chick-fil-A Roberts Avenue is a multi-lane drive-thru only restaurant that will be open for drive-thru or carry-out from a walk-up window 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests can place an order for pickup or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online.

When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, Chick fil-A One members receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The Roberts Avenue restaurant joins 14 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Myrtle Beach-Florence, South Carolina market. And is the second such restaurant in Lumberton

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A owner/operators reside in the communities in which they serve.

In Lumberton, Morse will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing about 90 full-time and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Morse is no stranger to the Lumberton community, serving as the owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Lumberton for more than 11 years, which he will continue to operate. He started at Chick-fil-A in 2002 and has since served in a variety of roles across different restaurants in the state. In his spare time, he enjoys serving as a sports announcer and spending time with his three children.

Morse is also passionate about giving back; he strives to provide growth opportunities to his Team Members and help fight hunger by serving meals to those in the community that need it most. He said he looks forward to growing his impact and serving the community in an increased capacity.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to foster many incredible relationships in the Lumberton community over the last decade, so I’m excited for this opportunity to find additional ways to have a greater impact on the guests I serve,” Morse said. “With this new restaurant, I hope to create a place of care and positively influence more people – from my team to our guests and the community.”

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southeast North Carolina, a certified member of Feeding America, in honor of the new restaurant.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Roberts Avenue is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Lumberton area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Morse’s restaurant will plan to participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 20 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.

Chick-fil-A operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

