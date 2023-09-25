LUMBERTON – An assistant district attorney for Robeson County was arrested last week and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Gary Andrew Price, no age or address given, has been given a court date for Nov. 22, authorities said.

According to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, television station WMBF-TV, a Lumberton Police report states that Price was arrested following a traffic stop off Fayetteville Road at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

The station said the report shows that he used alcohol and was charged with driving while impaired and failing to yield from a private driveway.

The report also states, WMBF said, that Price was given a “custody release.”

Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker, a spokesman for the department, was said to be out of the office this week and unavailable.

A message left on Monday at the Sheriff’s Office for Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was not immediately returned.

Matt Scott, the district attorney for Robeson County, could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon. A woman who answered the phone at the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office said Scott was not in on Monday.

No other details were available.