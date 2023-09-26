LUMBERTON — In partnership with the Walmart Pharmacy in Pembroke, Robeson Community College will offer two flu clinics for the community this year.

The first flu clinic will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the RCC COMTech Site during the Fall Festival event. COMTech at 124 Livermore Dr. in Pembroke.

The second flu clinic will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 on the main campus in the Truist Room in the Workforce Development Center, Building 18. Other vaccines will be available to those with insurance during the Oct. 30 clinic, including RSV, Shingles, Tetanus/TDap, Hepatitis, and Pneumonia.

No appointments are necessary.

Flu shots are free with most insurances. You are asked to please bring your insurance card and photo ID. Those without insurance are still encouraged to get a flu shot, the pharmacist will provide payment options.

The clinic is open to students, faculty, staff and those in the community.