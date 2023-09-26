SHANNON – A 27-year-old mother turned herself into the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after investigators learned that her 4-year-old child died from methamphetamine in September 2022.

She was accompanied by her lawyer.

Kimberly Jo Hunt, the mother of the child, has been charged with alleged second-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Deputies are said to have found Dakota Williams dead on Sept. 10, 2022, after responding at about 2:40 p.m. to the 200 block of Himark Road in the Shannon area about a cardiac arrest.

An autopsy was conducted, authorities said, and the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Williams’ cause of death was “methamphetamine toxicity.”

Hunt is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

The investigation into the 4-year-old’s death remains active by the Homicide and Overdose Divisions of the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.