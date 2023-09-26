LUMBER BRIDGE – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Lumber Bridge man in connection to an investigation into the death of his wife in July.

Jeffrey Lott, 52, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder because authorities believe he is connected to the death of Karen Lott, his wife.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 47-year-old Karen Lott was found dead at a residence on Anderson Road around 10 a.m. on July 1.

Jeffrey Lott is being held on a $100,000 bond.

No other details regarding the investigation are available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100