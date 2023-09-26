PSRC Board of Education approves 2 new assistant principals

LUMBERTON — Two assistant principals were recently approved by the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

Zach Jones was approved to serve as an assistant principal at Lumberton Senior High School.

Also approved to serve in an assistant principal role was Joshua Locklear, who will serve in the role at St. Pauls High School.

The positions were among multiple personnel positions approved during the closed-door session of the September Board of Education meeting