PEMBROKE — The Spirit Riders biker group presented its largest monetary donation of $15,910 to Union Chapel Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization on Saturday.

The donation was presented by the group to UCES PTO President Scottie Locklear and UCES Principal Antonio Wilkins. Robeson County Commissioner Judy Sampson also was present during the check presentation.

Robbie Locklear, vice president of Spirit Riders, said the organization’s mission is to support children. Each year, the organization selects a PSRC elementary school through a random drawing and hosts an event to raise money for the school’s PTO.

“We support the elementary schools in Robeson County and the money that we raise, it all goes to the PTO of the school,” Locklear said. “This check is the largest check we’ve had to present.”

The organization held a motorcycle ride event in August with more than 250 motorcycles in tow. Locklear estimated that 400-500 people participated in the event. The route began at C & P Mini Mart in Pembroke, continued to a gas station in Fairmont and ended at Union Chapel Elementary School, where door prizes were given out and food was donated by Big Boys Kitchen.

“We had a great turnout,” she said.

This is the 10th school year in which the organization has held motorcycle rides to benefit local schools.

Locklear said the organization asks for money to be spent exclusively on schoolchildren to address needs. She said the hope is that the funds can help children in need.

The organization is made up of multiple individuals including local teachers, secretaries and more who are committed to making a difference in the lives of children in the county.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to sincerely thank the Spirit Riders group for their generosity, kindness and commitment to our schoolchildren,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“Investments in education are investments in the future and we are so grateful for the group’s continued support of our students. When we all work together, there are no limits to what we can accomplish for our students and for our future,” Williamson said.

For more information or to join the organization, please email Locklear at [email protected].