LUMBERTON – The Lumberton Police Department has charged an additional 10 individuals with crimes related to the shooting during the Lumberton High School football game on Sept. 8, according to a news release.

These individuals have been charged along with the juvenile who was initially charged on the night of the offense, making it 11 suspects all together charged in connection with the shots fired in the stadium parking lot that night.

The incident was contained to the parking lot area and no one was reported to have been injured.

“At this point, when we get the last ones arrested, we’ll have everyone involved,” the police department said on Wednesday. “All we got to do is get them picked up or they turn themselves in. There will be no more charges after that.”

Those individuals charged with felony offenses will appear before a judge the next available court date. Juvenile court dates are not released to the public, the department said.

According to police, the following individuals have now been charged:

– Terry Leach, 22, of Lumberton, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with one count each of accessory after the fact and felony conspiracy to discharging a firearm into occupied property;

– Brandis Oryan Campbell, 20, of Lumberton, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with one count each of discharge weapon into an occupied property, felony conspiracy to discharging a firearm into occupied property and injury to personal property;

– Antonio McDowell, 18, of Fairmont, was charged with one count of felony conspiracy to possess a weapon on school property and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. No date was given for his arrest.

An outstanding warrant has been issued for the following who has been charged:

– Amari Jaleel Brown, 27, of Fairmont, has been charged with one count of felony sell or give a handgun to minor.

Outstanding warrants have been issued for the following juvenile offenders:

– A 16-year-old male juvenile of Saint Pauls has been charged with one count apiece of conspiracy to possess weapon on campus; conspiracy to going armed to the terror of the public; and resist, delay and obstruct;

– A 15-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to possess weapon on campus; conspiracy To going armed to the terror of the public; resist, delay and obstruct;

– A 16-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton has been charged with one count apiece for conspiracy to possess weapon on campus; conspiracy to going armed to the terror of the public; and resist, delay and obstruct;

– A 15-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton has been charged with one count each for conspiracy to discharge barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and accessory after the fact to discharging firearm into occupied property;

– A 17-year-old male juvenile of Whiteville has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to discharge barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and one count of accessory after the fact to discharging firearm into occupied property;

– A 16-year-old juvenile of Lumberton has been charged with one count apiece of conspiracy to discharge barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and accessory after the fact to discharging firearm into occupied property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old Antonio McDowell of Fairmont is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Det. Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845.