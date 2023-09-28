WASHINGTON, D.C. – The more than 60,000 North Carolina members of the Lumbee Tribe have waited decades for federal recognition and the array of federal services and resources that come with that designation.

Some tribal leaders have expressed a sense that the current political climate in Washington, D.C., may be the closest they have gotten to receiving full recognition and benefits.

North Carolina House of Representative Jarrod Lowery is the brother of Lumbee Indian Tribal Chief John Lowery and an enrolled member of the tribe. He said full federal recognition for the tribe is his brother’s top priority.

“They’re hoping to see some movement over the next few months,” he said last week.

The Lumbee Fairness Act – which would make its tribal members eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes – thus far appears on the surface to have once again stagnated in committee.

“I wouldn’t want to say it has stagnated,” Jarrod Lowery said. “At the end of the day, it’s about building relationships and educating folks. There’s a lot of Congressman who don’t necessarily know about the Lumbee issue. It’s not important to them. It’s not their district; it’s not their state. Just going to D.C. and building relationships and explaining where Lumbee are – it does take time. Sometimes you’ve got to have the leadership that wants to do that, that wants to make it happen. And I think we have that now.”

If passed, the Indian Fairness Act would extend full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Those members of the tribe residing in the state’s counties of Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland would fall into the delivery area for such services.

“It is federal legislation,” Jarrod Lowery noted. “I know it was introduced in both the House and the Senate (in Congress). I know they’re working right now to secure a hearing in the U.S. House Resources Committee. The state House of Representatives – we passed a resolution in support of the Lumbee Fairness Act asking all our Congressional delegation to support it. And it was sent to the entire Congressional delegation.”

It was Jarrod Lowery who introduced House Resolution 499, or the renamed Support Lumbee Fairness Act, in April. The bill passed the state House with unanimous voice vote, he said.

“We were trying to build support for that resolution,” he said Tuesday. “I’d say it’s really a fairness issue, especially when you explain that the Lumbee are in a unique box. Only Congress can fix the situation.

He said he feels the tribe is in a good position at this time.

“There’s a lot of goodwill. There’s a lot of outreach that’s went on. At the end of the day,” the state representative said, “D.C. is a lot different from Raleigh. There’s a lot of support for it, and there’s also a lot of opposition. And it’s just something you have to keep turning at the wheel.”

The state resolution is designed to help nudge the bill forward on the federal stage, encouraging Congressional efforts that could cement it into a binding law and part of the U.S. Code. The legislation out of North Carolina urges the U.S. Congress to support the passage of the Lumbee Fairness Act.

“Every year goes by, there’s a greater chance,” Jarrod Lowery said. “We have some real champions in Congress right now. I feel good about it. It’s going to take some time. Might be years away; might be a month away. When Congress wants to do something, they do it.”

Lumbee Indian Tribal Chief Lowery also has expressed optimism that the day is coming, and that the bill will pass muster on a federal level.

“I do believe other members on the Tribal Council are optimistic. The reason being – it passed the House the last couple of times, and we’re looking to pass the House again,” he told The Robesonian in June. “We have bipartisan and bicameral (support), so we have a lot of support. We know where the hangups have been before working to address those hangups.”

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has an enrollment of approximately 60,000, making it recognized as the largest Indian tribe east of the Mississippi.

In 1885, the state of North Carolina formally recognized the Lumbee Tribe.

Sixty-seven years ago, in 1956, Congress passed legislation recognizing the Lumbee Tribe as an Indian tribe when they enacted the Lumbee Act. But the bill denied the Lumbees any federal services and benefits associated with such recognition. Those are services and benefits and associated federal protections that every other federally recognized tribe receives.

Since then, the Robeson County-based tribe has continued to push for a full and complete federal recognition, only to see legislation supporting federal benefits to the Lumbees die in committee.

“Fairness is No. 1,” Jarrod Lowery replied when asked why this is so important to his people. “Right now, the Lumbee people are second-class American Indian citizens. And we should not be. So there’s a fairness issue.

“There’s also an opportunity issue. Granting full federal recognition would bring immense opportunities to Lumbee people that we’ve never had before,” he continued. “Opportunities that other American Indians get across the country. And it’s opportunities that can literally change our opportunities and everybody around it. So not just Lumbee people. Whites, Blacks, Hispanics. It’s going to be an economic boom to the whole region. I want the Lumbee people to have the same opportunities as every other American Indian does.”

The bill has been introduced in Congress more than 30 times with broad support in the House and Senate.

On Feb. 16, 2023, U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced the Lumbee Fairness Act legislation to grant long-overdue federal benefits to the Lumbees. If passed, it would make its members eligible for the same services and benefits provided to members of other federally recognized tribes.

“More than six decades ago,” Tillis has been quoted as saying, “Congress made a promise to recognize the Lumbee Tribe, but then failed to keep it. I’m committed to making sure the Lumbees finally get the full recognition they deserve.

“There is broad bipartisan consensus for full federal recognition,” he has said, “earning the unequivocal support of both President Biden and former President Trump, and passing on a bipartisan basis in the House in the last two Congresses. I’m proud to introduce this legislation to uphold the promise to the Lumbee Tribe, and I will continue to work across the aisle to get it across the finish line.”

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Reps. David Rouzer (R-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Deborah Ross (D-NC), and Don Davis (D-NC) introduced companion legislation.

“It is long past time that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina receives full federal recognition,” Ross has been quoted as saying. “I am proud to join my North Carolina colleagues from both sides of the aisle in reintroducing this important legislation to give the Lumbee Tribe the recognition they deserve.”

The 1956 Lumbee Act recognized the Lumbee as an American Indian Tribe, but barred the tribe from receiving services based on their status as Indian. The Lumbee Fairness Act seeks to amend the 1956 Lumbee Act by extending full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe.

Because the 1956 Act, in effect, forbids the federal relationship, it precludes the Lumbees from utilizing the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ administrative process to obtain federal recognition.

“We need that legislation changed,” N.C. Rep. Lowery said. “No bureaucrat in Washington can change the law. Only Congress can.”

Full federal recognition would equip the tribe with more benefits and resources to help its tribal members, Lumbee leaders say. This, Chairman Lowery said, would include health services, the Bureau of Indian Affairs funding, economic development which covers natural resources and conservation-type stuff. Which also includes putting land in trusts. And there are a number of programs across different departments within the federal government for fully recognized tribes.”

“I think eventually we’ll get there,” Rep. Lowery said. “I do know that Chairman Lowery is working to get hearings in Congress to get the ball rolling.”

Reach Michael /futh by email at mfutch@www.robesonian.com.