PSRC Early College High School Choir members perform at a recent suicide prevention program held at the school. The choir is directed by PSRC ECHS student Christian Mcarthur.

LUMBERTON — “Let’s stop hiding from each other behind a mask and start showing what’s truly going on under the surface. And instead of judging or being uncomfortable or embarrassed, let’s lift each other up!”

Those were the words spoken by Emma Hinson, an 11th grader at PSRC Early College High School at RCC, during a recent event she planned to raise awareness and help prevent suicide during Suicide Prevention Month.

“After all, we’re just a bunch of scared people trying our best to figure out the ups and downs of life,” she said.

The event was the school’s first Suicide Prevention assembly for students, staff and visitors. Her goal was to create a program where everyone gained a greater understanding of the impact of suicide and the importance of asking for help, she said.

“When I first got the idea of planning a program like this, I thought about how most times when you go to suicide awareness programs, most of it is all statistics. While those statistics are very important, I wanted to focus more on the prevention side of things,” Hinson said.

“We all know what suicide is but not all of us know how to stop it from occurring,” she said.

Hinson felt a strong need to spread awareness so she spoke with the school’s administration about putting together a program and was given the green light. Hinson then enlisted the help

of Christian McArthur and Gavin Deese along with other students helping in the background to make the program a great success. McArthur directed the ECHS Choir and Deese performed a duet with Hinson during the program.

Hinson also secured the guest speaker of the powerful program Teen Miss America’s United States/Teen Miss NC Poultry Jubilee Madelyn Evans. Evans has used her pageant platform “Hope You’re Okay” to spread awareness to schools across the Carolinas by sharing her story and discussing the warning signs, causes, and statistics of suicide.

“PSRC Early College is very proud of Emma and her hard work on making her vision to spread suicide prevention awareness a reality,” said ECHS Principal Andrew Davis.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to commend Emma for her hard work and efforts to make a difference in the lives of her peers,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“I am truly inspired by what she has done. It is important to remember that one conversation, one event, or one moment in time can save a life. I pray that others will be brave enough to have those conversations and use their words to inspire as Emma has. By doing so, you can make a difference and even change the trajectory of someone’s life for the better,” he added.

For more information or to get help, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or visit https://988lifeline.org/.