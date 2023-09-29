Rebecca Locklear of Lumberton awaits her order from the chicken bog truck in the parking lot of Agri-Supply of Lumberton on North Roberts Avenue.

LUMBERTON – Michael Smith says in years past he always wanted to find a place that sold chicken bog. Thing was, he could never find it anywhere.

Now Smith and his wife, Aubrey, cook up this poor man’s delicacy every week.

The couple, who is from Bladenboro, own and operate the Bog’d Down mobile food truck that serves up the hearty chicken-and-rice concoction roughly three days a week from the parking lot of Agri-Supply of Lumberton off North Roberts Avenue.

That’s maybe a mile or so from the Interstate 95 bridge.

The Smiths sell other items, too, including homemade, hand-pattied hamburgers, Jesse Jones hot dogs, smoked sausage dogs, and grape and pasta salads.

When it gets cold, they add chili to the menu.

“The chicken bog is the first thing that sells out,” 39-year-old Michael Smith said.

A small cup goes for $5.50, and a large one runs $6.50.

Come Fridays, they offer slices of homemade cake that sell out about as fast as the chicken bog. On Friday, it was Aubrey’s homemade Almond Joy cake.

But as she put it, “Chicken bog is the star of the show. The burgers are pretty popular, too. Not everybody likes chicken bog.”

You would be hard-pressed to find a locally owned restaurant in Lumberton and Robeson County that sells this Southern comfort food that has been said to originate within the Lumbee Indian Tribe. Some seem to think its roots lie in South Carolina. Once a year since 1980, the Loris Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Loris Bog-Off Festival in October.

On a local level, the 28th Annual National Chicken Bog Cook-Off will play out Saturday during the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair in Lumberton. On the line for first place is $1,000 and a trophy.

Traditional chicken bog is made by boiling a whole chicken until tender before discarding the skin and bones. White rice is added to absorb the stock. Often, cooks toss in smoked sausage, onions and various spices.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith have sold chicken bog from their ready-to-roll food truck since 2019.

“I knew it was something a lot of people would have at the fair. Family functions,” Michael Smith said on Friday. “I always wanted chicken bog, but I couldn’t find it anywhere.”

Besides offering it from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., three days a week from the Agri-Supply parking lot, the couple takes the business on the road for private events and special occasions. They typically do these events on the weekends.

They even sold it last year at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia.

“We went and people – no one there knew what chicken bog was,” Michael Smith said. “Every once in a while, someone would know. Man, we went through some chicken bog. People that had never heard of it before said that’s the best thing they think they’ve ever put in their mouth. They’d come back over and over and over.”

At that point, 29-year-old Brandon Lindsey of Lumberton approached the counter of the truck and ordered two large serving cups of the bog.

“My wife sent me here. I just got off work,” he said. “My granddaddy used to cook it in the wash pot. A big cast-iron pot. He used to do it every year. He was glued to the family. We haven’t had it in about six years now. Since he passed away.

“My wife says it’s the best around. I’ve never had it,” Lindsey said of the chicken bog from Bog’d Down. “She lives by it.”

As for what he likes about the bog, he said, “It’s different, for one. You can get a hamburger, hot dog, French fries anywhere. You just can’t roll up anywhere and get chicken bog.”

Each day before the Smiths head out to park their truck and set up for customers, Michael and Aubrey prepare a couple of 24-quart pots of the delightful sticky stuff. She does the prepping; he’s in charge of the seasoning.

Their take on this traditional rice-and-meat combination includes chicken, rice, sausage, potatoes and real thin pieces of chopped-up bacon for extra flavor.

Aubrey seems to think that it’s the sausage that makes the dish. They purchase the sausage from Penders Pork Products in Wilmington, which gives it an extra kick.

“My favorite thing is the potatoes,” she said from inside the truck. “They’re real buttery, and their consistency is real smooth. They kind of take on the flavor of the chicken bog.”

The secret to a good pot of the bog, she said, is “love. It is. It’s comfort in a cup. I feel like chicken bog is comfort food. Everybody’s telling up this is like something their grandma would cook.

“We put so much into it,” Aubrey Smith added, “and I think it shows.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].