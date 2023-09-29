LUMBERTON — Saddle up and kick off the dust like you are on location for filming of the hit television series “Yellowstone” and listen to live entertainment by 20 Ride, a Zac Brown Tribute Band, presented by Apollo MD and Truist, at UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates’ 11th Annual Boots & BBQ.

The event, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center Arena in Lumberton, is open to the public with pre-purchased sponsorships or tickets, and will be catered by Fuller’s Old-Fashioned BBQ. All beverages for the evening have been donated by Healy Wholesale and Pepsi Bottling Ventures.

The event will benefit the Equip. Empower. Enrich. Fund to provide direct resources for UNC Health Southeastern teammate advancement through continuing education, advanced training, and certifications. The inspiration for this year’s event focuses on heading west to Yellowstone.

“This event will support furthering the education of our teammates as well as enabling many to pursue advanced certifications which will, as the fund name so appropriately states, equip and empower them in order to enrich the quality of care that is provided to our patients,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington. “The support of our community for such an event and cause is a tremendous encourager for our teammates as they pursue excellence in their chosen professions.”

Boots & BBQ is presented by the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates who represent professionals from throughout the region who understand the importance of UNC Health Southeastern’s commitment to the well-being of our community. The Advocates work together to raise awareness and funds to support initiatives and needs which have been identified by UNC Health Southeastern’s leadership and its board of trustees. Their fundraising efforts help the Foundation meet goals for special projects that otherwise might not be funded or could possibly take longer to secure.

“We are excited for the future of the Foundation Advocates and thrilled Boots & BBQ is so strongly supported by our donors and community,’ said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Executive Director. “The Advocates understand the support we are able to give UNC Health Southeastern is vital for our community, our care providers, and their patients. Thanks to the decade-long service of the advocates and a supportive and generous community, this group has helped raised close to $600,000 to support advancements for UNC Health Southeastern.”

Sponsorship, tickets, and event details are available at unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation/events/boots-and-bbq. To learn more or join the Advocates or to find out how you can support UNC Health Southeastern, contact the Foundation office at [email protected] or 910-671-5583.