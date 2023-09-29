LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern has launched an educational campaign to inform patients and families about the many factors that impact emergency department wait times.

Upon arrival, patients will be provided with a brochure that explains not only wait times but also information about each step throughout their treatment pathway. Patients will be advised about what to expect if they are discharged home or admitted to the hospital.

“We want to keep our patients informed so they understand more about their care,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington. “Emergency medicine is a complex system of medical exams and, often times, testing, and it is important for everyone involved to understand what is happening and why.”

In addition to a brochure presented upon arrival, posters are also on display throughout the emergency department listing expected times required for common tests that are ordered during a visit, such as blood tests and x-rays.

“While we are working to improve communications, we are also examining our processes behind the scenes to improve the emergency department experience for patients so that they can move efficiently but safely through the system,” added Ellington. “Both of these factors are resulting in a significant improvement in how patients perceive and experience care.”

According to UNC Health Southeastern data on patient treatment times and federally-required patient satisfaction surveys, Ellington confirmed the communication and treatment improvement initiatives have been effective.

According to UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Garik Misenar, the team approach to treatment benefits all patients. “With better processes, there is more nursing and allied professional time to attend to and treat patients,” he added.

“Through these evaluations, we are finding areas where we can adjust our processes to achieve more efficient care for our patients, which will result in a more satisfactory experience for not only our patients but the care team as well,” said Renae Taylor, UNC Health Southeastern VP and Chief Nursing Officer.

To learn more about emergency care at UNC Health Southeastern, visit https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/patients-visitors/patient-information/understanding-the-emergency-department/.

Amanda L. Crabtree, MPA-HA is the marketing and public relations manager with UNC Health Southeastern. Reach her by email at amanda.crabtree@srmc.org.