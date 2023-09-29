LUMBERTON — Robeson County saw a slight decrease in its unemployment rate falling from 5.5% in July to 5.2% in August, according to data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The most recent data shows the county’s jobless rate has continued to improve in a post pandemic economy. The jobless rate in August 2022 was 6.3%.

The most recent data also shows the county following a statewide trend of improvement, although Robeson County’s unemployment rate was well above the state average of 3.6%.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 41 of North Carolina’s counties in August 2023, decreased in 28, and remained unchanged in 31.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.2% while Swain County had the lowest at 2.7%.

Seven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases, two increased, and six remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.0 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9 percent. The Fayetteville metro area — the closest to Robeson County — showed an August unemployment rate of 4.9%, down from July’s 5% unemployment rate and down from August 2022’s 5.9%.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, Pender County recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 3.4%, up slightly from July’s 3.3%.

Other neighboring counties showed the following changes from July to August:

Bladen, 4.2% to 4.1%; Columbus, unchanged at 3.6%; Cumberland, 5.1% to 5%; Hoke, unchanged at 4.8%; Sampson, unchanged at 3.7%; and Scotland, down from 6.7% in July to 6.2% in August.

Also of note, Robeson County’s labor pool — the number of people available to work — stood at 47,206 in August, a very slight increase of 251 since July.

Statewide, when compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 99 counties and increased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in August by 16,778 to 5,082,569, while those unemployed increased by 412 to 189,342. Since August 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 129,781, while those unemployed decreased 25,754.

A statement from the Commerce department said it’s important to note that “employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for mid-October, when the statewide unemployment rate for September 2023 will be released.