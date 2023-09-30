Robeson County Agricultural Fair gets underway with ‘a good crowd’

The Rev. Brian Oxendine and his wife, Becky, and their 3-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, in tow, always look forward to the Robeson County fair.

Nick Coxe and his wife, Megan, and their 4-year-old daughter, Carly, check out the many attractions at the fairgrounds on Friday.

Cousins Kaden Thompson, 18, of Lumberton, Riley Carter, 15, of Red Springs, and Hallieauna Carter, 16, of Red Springs, enjoyed turkey legs at the county fair on Friday evening.

Tyquon and Winta Brown and their 3-year-old daughter, Yahara, of Lumberton, especially go for the food at the annual fair.

Just inside the fairgrounds are rows of food vendors with a little something for everyone’s county fair tastes.

Sisters Kathy and Nicole Nobles of Red Springs give the Spinning Cups a try as their mother, Carly, watches from the sidelines.

The Sea Ray provides a thrilling ride for those who like being flipped over in the air at the fair.

Fair food on display from a vendor whose menu includes Italian and Polish sausages and cheesesteaks.

LUMBERTON – Under a full moon perched in the pitch black September sky, the flickering neon sliced through, its eye-catching illumination standing out prominently on the outskirts of Lumberton.

The 77th Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair got underway Friday with the usual assortment of adult and children’s amusement rides, entertainment, agricultural exhibits, mobile gift shops and generous array of just down-right good-smelling foods.

Those pervading gastronomical aromas that wafted through the cool air melded together like the music on site, which blended the likes of Rock of Ages gospel and pulsating old school hip-hop.

Earlier in the evening, the Rev. Brian Oxendine and his wife, Becky, slowly walked along the lines of mobile trucks and tented food vendors. In the pastor’s arm was their granddaughter, 3-year-old Chloe, who acted shy in the presence of a complete stranger.

He’s a 55-year-old Robeson County native, but the couple now live in McColl, South Carolina, where Brian Oxendine preaches at the Oak Hill Church of God.

“This is home to me. Some of my church comes from Lumberton,” he said as a line started to form in front of one of the Hispanic food vehicles.

The couple said they always visit the Robeson County Fair since Marlboro County – home to McColl – does not hold one.

For them, it’s only a drive of roughly 35 to 40 miles.

“She likes the rides; we like the food,” Becky Oxendine said to her husband’s laughter.

“I like that,” he added. “And we like to see the animals. We always look forward to this.The entertainment. The gospel singing.”

They weren’t the only ones who cited the fair food as a main attraction: It was nearly universal from those who were interviewed for this fair-opening day story.

“First is the food,” said Megan Coxe, 30, who came to the annual fair with her 33-year-old husband, Nick Coxe, and their 4-year-old daughter, Carly. “And the little one likes to see all the animals in the petting zoo.”

They had driven up from their home in Raynham in Robeson County.

The turkey legs had called 52-year-old Deana Haywood’s name. The Lumberton resident has been visiting the fair for a good four decades, and she said she has been working at the fair since she was 9.

“You get to see a lot of happy people,” Haywood said from the back of one of the entertainment tents.

As for that food being sold on site, fairgoers could choose from such off-the-beaten-path selections as collard sandwiches, pickle fries, cowboy fries, chicken bog, fried Oreos, maple bacon funnel cakes and Lumbee Blooming Onions. That didn’t include the usual fair fare as roasted corn, cotton candy, candy apples and elephant ears.

“The ribs,” one man said aloud to the woman who accompanied him. “I think that’s what I want.”

Cousins Kaden Thompson, 18, of Lumberton, Riley Carter, 15, of Red Springs, and Hallieauna Carter, 16, of Red Springs, sat close together on a bleacher feasting on turkey legs about an hour after the fair opened at 5 p.m. Thompson had an ear of corn, too, as a side.

They had come with their grandparents.

Collectively speaking, the teens said it was the people, the food, the rides, and the animals and petting zoo that drew their attention during their opening-day visit.

As day turned to night, those illuminated amusement rides could be better seen spinning, rising before falling from the air and completely flipping over with seat-belted riders as they beckoned visitors to one end of the fairgrounds.

Their action names included Ring of Fire, Cobra, Zipper, Monkey Maze, Zero Gravity, Rip Tide and Straight Fighter.

Tim Taylor, the president of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, called it “a good crowd, actually,” for the first day of the nine-day run.

As he put it, the purpose of the fair “is to recognize the agricultural history of Robeson County and to give opportunity to enjoy the carnival and food vendors they have in the area.”

Among the slate of daily entertainment, Ember Fire could be seen putting on a show for a circle of fair-goers who sat on bales of straw. All eyes seemed to be on what she would do next while standing in a ring of flames that Marvel Comics superhero Human Torch might envy.

“I hope you guys feel good in this weather,” she said before quipping, “but I’m hot. I get burned all the time. I just abuse my body for everybody’s entertainment.”

And if all that stuff weren’t enough, helicopter rides were going for $30 a person.

Throughout the night, the ‘copter flew passengers into that pitch black night before returning to land just outside the populated fairgrounds.

Yes, the fair is in town.