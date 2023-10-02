Over time, supporters say, facility would add 150 new jobs in the area

LUMBERTON – An overall 34 solar farms are now in operation in Robeson County.

It looks like that number will increase to 35 over the next 18 months or so based on county business conducted Monday morning.

By unanimous vote, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved a special use permit to allow for the establishment of an approximately $125 million public utility facility, or solar farm as it is more commonly known, in a residential agricultural district of the area.

The solar farm, as described by a team representing Robeson Solar LLC and parent Applied Energy Services (AES) Clean Energy, would be constructed on a combined 1,307-acre tract of land about 2 ½ miles east of Lumberton. The location is bounded on the North by N.C. 41, on the West by Snake Road and on the East by the Old Allenton Road.

Jackie Eason, the county’s assistant director of Community Development, told the commissioners that no one had appeared in opposition of the project during a Sept. 11 Planning and Zoning Board hearing.

“As you read in the agenda,” Eason said, “this particular farm covers a large amount of acreage.”

Responding to questions posed by County Attorney K. Robert Davis, she said she heard nothing from the Planning and Zoning Board meeting that would indicate that the facility would somehow be a danger to public health. Eason said the project met all the ordinance requirements except an issue regarding the time frame.

“We could work with that,” she said. “You have a year to start production on whatever you are requesting. They’re doing a solar farm. This is a massive solar farm, so it’s going to be quite an undertaking. So, it’s going to take time for them to do this project.”

Eason said it would not decrease any of the surrounding property value, based on information she had gathered from the Planning and Zoning Board hearing. And that it would otherwise be in harmony with the surrounding area.

Eason described the area where the solar farm would be constructed as “mostly agricultural. There’s a lot of open space.”

Tom Terrell Jr., who is with Fox Rothschild LLP in Greensboro, serves as the attorney for the applicant, Robeson Solar.

“I know you’ve had solar farms approved before,” he said during a presentation before the board. “I don’t think you’ve ever seen anything quite like this. … We address every single one of your special-use standards.”

In 2017, the state’s solar farm program was taken over by Duke Energy by legislation. Solar developers cannot change the process, and application must be made to Duke Energy.

“So, this is part of the process applying to Duke Energy,” Terrell said. “They won’t even know until seven months, eight months have passed, that this is accepted into the program. This is how it works. Then if you have to start going through all of the more detailed engineering and all of those things …”

After that, it’s two years, sometimes three years, before ground can be broken, according to Terrell. It’s not something that can be hurried by the solar company, and the process is controlled by other entities.

Charles McClure, senior project development manager with the Arlington, Virginia-based AES Energy, then delivered an overview of the project. AES, the parent company behind applicant Robeson Solar, is regarded as one of the world’s leading power companies, generating and distributing electric power.

McClure said the corporation had been in the renewable business for over 20 years.

“We actually own and operate four other solar farms in Robeson County,” he stated. “What is it about Robeson County, in particular, that is conducive towards solar farm development and operation? … First of all, there is an abundance of flat, open dry land that’s highly desirable for solar farm industry production. Also, this part of the country gets a fair amount of solar radiance, meaning the sun shines here a good bit.

“It’s good for crops. It’s good for solar energy, as well,” he said.

Another big driver, he noted, is that Duke Energy just announced a plan within the state to develop more renewable energy resources. Those locations must be in alignment with transmission infrastructure, which he added that Robeson County has access to.”

Community engagement is important to AES, McClure said, and the solar farm would contribute to economic development by adding 150 new jobs over time.

The projected solar farm, he said, would be an 80-megawatt facility placed on the grid capable of powering 24,000 homes a year.

“It’s not inconsequential,” he told the board.

The total project footprint, he said, would be roughly 750 acres. The project would be put into service with a target date of no later than 2027 with Duke Energy driving the timelines. The overall life expectancy of the project is 35 years.

“What I have found – and I’ve been doing this for over a decade now – most people don’t want to hear it, they don’t want to see it, they don’t want to smell it, they don’t want to have it affect their lives,” said McClure. “As long as they don’t know it’s there, they’re fine it. We understand that.”

The goal for this farm would be to reach commercial operation by 2027.

The project would not be a burden on the county, as McClure said it would not require any county resources.

Pembroke attorney Grady Hunt, who was with the group representing owner David Barker, said the project would certainly add to the county’s tax base.

“Just ask the commissioners to give us due consideration,” he requested.

Chris Sandifer, who described himself as a professional engineer in North Carolina, called solar farms “a very tried-and-true technology. There is nothing here that’s going to be put in that’s 50-year-old type technology. Nothing here that can endanger the public’s health and safety.”

Members of the Robeson Solar faction said the same goes for the environment and any endangered species.

Board chairman Tom Taylor made the motion to approve the request; Commissioner Wixie Stephens then seconded it.

With that, the board (with Commissioner John Cummings calling in) unanimously approved the request for the establishment of the solar farm in Robeson County.

In other business:

– Suzanne Jackson was formally introduced as the county’s new public health director. She has been in place for about 90 days.

“I am a native of Robeson County. Born and raised here. Went to school here,” she said. “I’m looking forward to moving the Health Department forward. We have a lot going on in our county, and I am very fortunate to work beside some great people. I’m ready for that task.”

– James Locklear, who has been tabbed as Robeson County’s new Community Development director, introduced himself before the board.

“I am one of the local ones,” he said. “I started out in the inspections department and still realize I have a lot to learn.”