LUMBERTON — Friends of Main Street Lumberton is investing in downtown Lumberton.

Drive down Elm Street, toward Dick Taylor Plaza, and you’ll see the newly installed pocket park. The pocket park features art sculptures inspired by the Lumber River.

You will also notice the benches with the City’s logo.

A grant of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Friends of Main Street Lumberton, provided through Robeson County Government and administered by Lumber River United Way, paid for the installation of the sculptures.

Soon, as you stroll downtown, you’ll have more places to sit as new benches are placed. The benches are made possible through funds raised from Alive After 5 and the city.

Friends of Main Street Lumberton partners with the City of Lumberton, and other organizations to promote special events, such as Alive After 5 Concert Series, Art Stroll (October 12), and Smart Start Day (October 21).

Friends of Mainstreet Lumberton also schedule regular Clean Sweep days for cleaning up downtown. The Clean Sweep in September was assisted by members of the Lumberton High FFA, who not only helped clean up downtown, but also canoed down the river, cleaning up floating trash.

“I’d like to thank the sponsors of the Mexican Cultural Festival. Their financial support allowed the festival to happen. It was an exciting event that allowed people to connect with their roots and heritage while also exposing other people to Mexico’s rich culture.” Said Alma Cruz, the event’s creator and main organizer. Ms Cruz is a member of the volunteer board of directors for Friends of Main Street Lumberton.

In addition to events, Friends of Main Street Lumberton works to help with façade grants for businesses, landscaping, public art and events. Last year, the organization invested nearly $19,000 in beautification projects and just over $26,000 in events.

The City of Lumberton is seeking public comment as planning takes place for the future of downtown and revitalization efforts. Through Oct. 31, residents can answer an online take survey: www.downtownlumberton.org.

Friends of Main Street Lumberton is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting and revitalizing downtown Lumberton.