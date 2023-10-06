The Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) in Raleigh has partnered with the Robeson Art Guild to support loocal visual artists.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Art Guild (RAG) recently announced a new partnership with the Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) in Raleigh.

CAM is a non-collecting contemporary art museum that provides an environment for transformation through educational programs, cultural experiences, and bold, non-traditional exhibitions by living artists.

The partnership with is an opportunity to support visual artists from Robeson County through development, exhibition, and promotion for a successful career under the C.A.M.E.R.A. program “CAM Engaging Rural Artists,” funded by Wells Fargo and the North Carolina Arts Council.

In addition to the Robeson County Artists Exhibition scheduled for March 2024 through August 2024, CAM is developing a series of workshops for emerging rural artists focusing on business topics such as contracts, agents, art sales and valuations, royalties and copyrights, fellowships and studio funding, and new opportunities and risks, such as non-fungible tokens.

In addition, CAM will offer free K-12 summer art education for Robeson County students in 2024.