LUMBERTON — A local assistant principal will serve as a member of the North Carolina Association for Middle Level Education’s Regional Coordinators Committee.

Lumberton Junior High Assistant Principal Camille Newman will serve on the committee and recently shared words of excitement for her new role.

“I’m excited to be working with the counties that make up the Sandhills District – Region 4 for the NC Association for Middle Level Education,” Newman said.

NCMLE President Kim Lynch said members of the organization are grateful for Newman’s service in the role.

“We are very excited about Camille joining our Regional Coordinator’s Committee. Our regional coordinators work directly with our Regional Director Dana Cline, in order to promote the work and opportunities available from NCMLE,” Lynch said.

“Camille will be the direct contact for all LEAs in Region 4. She will be responsible for communicating with middle school administrators, teachers, support persons, etc. to keep them up-to-date on the work NCMLE is doing in the field of adolescent education. She will promote our organization’s membership opportunities as well as professional development events we sponsor,” Lynch said.

In her role, Newman will also assist the board of directors in hosting the annual NCMLE conference. The INSPIRE conference will be held in Charlotte from March 24-26, 2024.

“NCMLE is the only non-profit organization in North Carolina that advocates for the middle school concept across all 8 regions of our state,” Lynch said.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson also congratulated Newman for her service on the committee.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to congratulate Ms. Newman on this opportunity. I am certain she will be an asset to the North Carolina Association for Middle Level Education’s Regional Coordinators Committee,” Williamson said.