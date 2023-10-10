LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council approved a pair of proclamations Monday that denote a future day of commemoration for both Tazarie Butler and Benjamin Crump.

Tazarie Butler Day in the city will be commemorated on June 27, while Tuesday was declared as Benjamin L. Crump Day.

The city chose to honor Butler after the 20-year-old was killed in a shooting on June 27.

“On behalf of this council, we are so sorry what happened to your son,” Councilman John Cantey said to Butler’s mother, Shanna Lowery, who was in attendance. “He meant a lot to everyone in this community. His home-going service, it was almost attended by 2,000 people. He was a mentor to a lot of youth, and your foundation that you have established is a great thing in his name. He meant a lot to me, and you know how we felt about him. I know this proclamation is not going to bring him back, but at least it’s a part of the healing.”

Butler was an up-and-coming rap musician who had performed all over the country; he was also a two-sport athlete at Lumberton High School, from which he graduated in 2021, and became a mentor and role model for local youth, volunteering his time to give back to the community.

“Tazarie realized that his fame and stories of his upbringing could help change the lives of our youths,” the proclamation reads in part. “He quickly agreed to speak at numerous community engagements and mentoring camps. He captivated the youth’s attention with his motivational speaking by relating to their childhood experiences. He encouraged them to stay in school, stay out of gangs, listen to their adults/mentor and parents and this would lay a strong foundation of support for them to prosper.

“His positive effect on the City of Lumberton and our communities will never be matched and even in his death, his legacy is still supporting our city and its youth by making them productive citizens.”

The Tazarie Butler Foundation, established by his family, “is currently doing youth events and outings to keep our disadvantaged youth focused on education and accomplishing their dreams,” the proclamation said.

June 27, the date of his death, will be Tazarie Butler Day in the city in perpetuity, Councilman Chris Howard told The Robesonian. About 25 of Butler’s family and friends were present in the Council Chambers at City Hall Monday as Council approved the proclamation.

Council also approved for Benjamin L. Crump Day to be celebrated in the city on Tuesday, Crump’s 54th birthday.

Crump, born in Lumberton, is an attorney who often works high-profile pro bono and other civil rights cases; he was listed as one of the Most Influential People of 2021 in the TIME100 and has received the NAACP’s Thurgood Marshall Award, among many other accolades and awards.

“He continues to be a champion for the City of Lumberton and our communities, locally and around the U.S.A.,” the proclamation reads in part. “As he advocates for citizens’ civil rights, he always gives credit to his upcoming and to Lumberton, N.C. Our city has influence his works all across the world.”

Crump donated funding to help the residents of his hometown after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018, and used his platform as a commentator on multiple cable-news networks to bring attention to the flooding in Lumberton, the proclamation said.

“Quite a few of us grew up around (Crump) and his parents and siblings,” Councilman Chris Howard said. “His siblings and cousins and aunts live here today.”

Howard brought forth the motions for both the Butler and Crump proclamations.

Council approves arcade

Council also voted to approve a special-use permit by Ryan Locklear for the operation of an amusement arcade on East 24th Street.

The Retro City Arcade plans to open as both a restaurant and an arcade. The property’s current zoning allows for the restaurant, but an arcade requires a special-use permit.

“(It is) a unique and vibrant enterprise that seeks to enhance the cultural and social effect of our community,” Locklear said. “Retro City Arcade stands apart from traditional entertainment venues; it is not a gambling hall, casino or nightclub. It is envisioned as a distinctive fusion of a pizza restaurant and an expansive arcade, offering a diverse array of gaming experiences.”

Discussion largely centered around three concerns, which were each answered for by Locklear: the type of gaming and/or arcade machines which will be in use at the venue, the volume of and supervision of youth at the establishment, and the sale of alcohol.

Locklear was adamant that the use of illegal gaming machines used for gambling will “never” occur at his business, even stating his dislike of the concept after personal experience with the gambling addiction of a loved one. City Planning Director Ar’Triel Kirschner also noted that, even if such machines were to become legalized in the future, the use of them would require an additional special-use permit.

Locklear also stated that no minors under age 18 will be allowed at the establishment without adult supervision, and that there will be licensed security personnel on duty at all times.

Multiple members of Council — including some who ultimately voted to approve the request — raised concerns regarding the sale of alcohol in a venue likely to attract young patrons. Locklear ultimately agreed to a condition in the request that a partition will divide the area where alcohol is served, as part of the restaurant, and the arcade area.

Locklear stated his reason for selling alcohol at the venue will be to increase profits to be able to afford bigger and nicer gaming machines for the arcade.

Locklear previously operated an Retro City Arcade in Pembroke, and two individuals spoke during the public hearing stating that it was a family-friendly atmosphere, including a pastor who often took his church youth group there. Locklear closed that venue because patrons wanted him to open a restaurant and that space did not have room to expand, he said.

Councilman John Carroll, in whose precinct the venue will reside, made the motion to approve the special-use permit. The motion passed 6-2, with Howard and Melissa Robinson casting the two votes against; Howard clearly stated that he was against it due to the sale of alcohol in the establishment, while Robinson asked during the discussion if it would be possible for the venue to have separate hours for youth and adult patrons.

The city’s planning board had previously unanimously recommended for Council to deny the request. City Attorney Holt Moore noted that, while security concerns was one of the reasons given by the planning board, Locklear did not have security services lined up for the venue at the time of the planning board vote.

Other business

In other business, Council:

— Approved a grant agreement for a $2 million grant for the acquisition of properties and floodplain restoration activities in and around the former Fuller’s restaurant and the entrance to the Mayfair subdivision along Highway 211 (North Roberts Avenue).

— Approved the awarding of a project contract to replace 185 electric poles and all the electrical wire for the length of the I-95 Widening Project, at a cost of $2,220,757.03. The project will be paid for from the Electric Utilities fund balance, with 75% to be reimbursed by the state.

— Approved the purchase of a 2024 bucket truck for the Electric Utilities Department at the cost of $259,052.25. There was $200,000 budgeted for the purchase, and the department will use $59,052.25 from the LED lighting budget, which is a $300,000 line item.

— Approved the purchase of four water pumps for Public Works. This includes a 10-horsepower Flyght pump for the wastewater treatment plant for $9,970.73, and lift-station pumps for the Industrial Park Lift Station, for $8,396, and for the Sprunt Avenue and Side Street lift stations, for $5,108. All will be paid with operation-code funds.

— Approved the purchase of a chlorine analyzer for the water treatment plant at a cost of $9,095, also paid with operation-code funds.

— Approved an engineering contract with The Wooten Company for $74,300 to provide engineering services for the HVAC replacement at City Hall.

— Was briefed by Dencie Lambdin, representing Friends of Main Street Lumberton, that the group is applying or a Robeson County Arts Council Grass Roots Grant to fund a sidewalk mural on West Third Street downtown, which connects the Dick Taylor Plaza to the Riverwalk. Lambdin also invited Council and the community to the third annual Main Street Art Stroll on Thursday, with music and art at four sites downtown.

— Approved a special-use permit for GMC Construction to build a seven-lot subdivision on Highway 301 North.

— Approved a contiguous annexation request by Terry Wethington for the Ample Storage property on Highway 41 North.

— Approved an easement to the N.C. Department of Transportation for property near the parking lot area of Luther Britt Park beside I-95 at a price of $21,400.

— Approved a recommendation to rename the Hayswood Hut, a house owned by the city and used by Bethany Presbyterian Church near the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, as the Hayswood-Johnson Community Center to honor late Councilman Wyatt Johnson. The recommendation will now be sent to the recreation commission, and Council is still to determine if it could potentially be offered to the church.

— Approved or ratified the following allocations of Community Revitalization Funds: $2,350 to the Robeson County Humane Society; $1,575 to the RCC Foundation for the Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament; $1,000 for a community day in Precinct 8; $700 for a fall family day in Precinct 4; $500 to the Oakridge Homeowners’ Association for a fall festival; $500 each to Sandy Grove Baptist Church and Bethany Presbyterian Church for anniversary celebrations; and $500 for Benjamin L. Crump Day in the city.

— Deobligated the following allocations of CRF: $1,250 for a community day in Precinct 5, $1,250 for a community day in Precinct 6.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].