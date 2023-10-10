LUMBERTON — The Robesonian’s annual Empty Stocking Fund drive has begun.

The annual Christmas donation drive is done in partnership with the Robeson County Department of Social Services and Lumber River United Way.

Applications will be accepted at the Robeson County Department of Social Services, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Requirements are as follows:

Children ages birth to 15 are eligible to apply.

Please bring photo identification

Proof of household income

Social Security Number will be needed for everyone in the home.

Each eligible child will receive a $60 voucher to be used at ROSE’S in Lumberton or ROSE’S EXPRESS in Fairmont. Contact Anthony “Rudy” Dial for more information at 910-671-3500.