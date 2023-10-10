RALEIGH — The 2023 N.C. State Fair will continue to offer several special days that fairgoers have become tradition each year.

Unique access and discounts on gate admission tickets are part of the fun for the fair that runs Oct. 12-22 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

“We’ll have discounts for students and seniors, the state’s largest food drive and programs for the military, seniors and those with special needs,” said fair manager Kent Yelverton. “Each day is set apart with distinct programs, discounts or opportunities that honor many North Carolinians and also give back to the people of our state. So now is the time to pull out your calendars and plan to join us.”

With “Primetime with the Pack” scheduled on opening day, Thursday, students with an N.C. State ID will get admission for $8 that day.

The popular accessABILITY Day makes its return Oct. 15. Presented by Bandwidth, the day offers visitors a calmer fair experience from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. when vendors, rides and games operate without lights or music.

All-day offerings include the “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone,” inclusive competitions and noise-cancelling headphones available.

“Bandwidth is proud once again to support accessABILITY Day and give everyone a welcoming opportunity to experience the fun of the Fair,” said David Morken, Bandwidth’s chief executive officer. “It’s the perfect complement to our mission of connecting people.”

Senior Citizens’ Day is Oct. 17, when anyone aged 65 and up gets free admission. Bojangles’ biscuits and coffee will be available at Dorton Arena at 9 a.m., along with a program including music and comments from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler at 10 a.m. at the Waterfall Stage.

Military Appreciation Day follows on Wednesday, Oct. 18. A parade kicks off at 10 a.m. followed by a program honoring the military on the Waterfall Stage at 10:45 a.m. Music from the 440th Army Band will continue throughout the day on the stage. In addition to Military Day, active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, guardsmen and their dependents (ages 13-64) receive a daily military discount of 38% on gate admission, making admission $8.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is Oct. 19. Fairgoers who bring six cans of food to any gate will get in free. Since 1993, donations have added up to more than 5.8 million pounds of food for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“Addressing food insecurity is a key priority for our company, and we are honored to partner with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the N.C. State Fair again this year to fight hunger,” said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. “Last year, Smithfield’s donation of 500,000 servings of protein contributed to more than 214,000 pounds of food collected for this event, the equivalent of 303,425 meals for those facing hunger in North Carolina. We look forward to having an equally big impact again this year, and encourage everyone to join us in this important cause.”

For more information on the features of “accessABILITY Day,” the other special days, the discounts mentioned above and other discounts, click the “Visitor Info” tab on ncstatefair.org and scroll to “Discounts & Special Days.” The N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 12-22 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ncstatefair.org.