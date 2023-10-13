LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the Governor’s Highway Safety Program received notification from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the N.C. Highway Safety Plan was approved.

According to a news release, this means additional personnel will be added to the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Division.

Thanks to the funding, one additional full-time deputy will join the current three-person team. The funding plan also includes purchasing a new patrol car that will be equipped with radar, cameras and other key equipment relative to traffic enforcement.

Over the past several years, the release said, “Robeson County has been ranked by the N.C. Department of Transportation as the worst in the state for overall crash data based on several criteria. The NCDOT and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program are supporting the Robeson County Vision Task Force by providing statistics, expertise and other resources, such as Highway Safety Program grants.”

In the release, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said, “Too many people are losing their lives on our county highways due to negligence as it relates to the lack of seat belt use, speeding, impaired and reckless driving.

“This four-person team will be dedicated to traffic enforcement and will work alongside our local police officers and the state Highway Patrol in trying to curb the traffic issues in our county,” he said. “This effort is not about writing tickets; it’s about saving lives. If writing a ticket or making an arrest is necessary to change behavior, we will do that.”

Four years ago, the Sheriff’s Office rolled out the Traffic Enforcement Division to begin enforcing traffic-related offenses.

As part of this Vision Zero initiative, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program provided a grant to the Sheriff’s Office, which funded three new deputies and three new patrol vehicles equipped with radars, radios and cameras.