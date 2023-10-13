LUMBERTON – Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Division of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two individuals from Maxton following a narcotics violation investigation.

On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators and SWAT operators conducted a search warrant near the 600 block of McNeil Road. During their investigation, police officers said they located and seized prescription medications, cocaine, marijuana, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, money and firearms.

Dewey A. Strong, 40, of Maxton surrendered to a district court judge on Tuesday at Red Springs District Court, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is facing a long list of charges, including felony trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Kylie Carter, 19, of Maxton also faces similar charges after a search warrant found cocaine, marijuana, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, and cash and guns, deputies said.

Strong was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to authorities. Carter was booked into the Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.

The investigation remains active, and the Sheriff’s Office said more charges are likely.