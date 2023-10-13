Planned School of Optometry for UNC-Pembroke tops his secured list

LUMBERTON – In a Robesonian newspaper story authored by N.C. Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. that was published on Sept. 21, the Republican state leader from Robeson County took credit for securing “critical improvements for Robeson, Scotland and Hoke counties” in the newly approved state budget.

“After many months of negotiation with my house counterparts, we have crafted another monumental budget for the citizens of Robeson County,” Britt said in the piece. “This budget includes pay raises for all teachers, state employees, law enforcement agencies as well as decreased individual personal income taxes.

“By the year 2027,” he said, “all personal income taxes will be reduced to 2.49%.”

He cited numerous items within this budget that he was proud of.

Britt called the securing of $20 million in funding for the planned School of Optometry at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke as the budgetary line item he was most proud of.

In the story Britt said that he began working on the optometry school for the college in Pembroke during his first session in the General Assembly.

“The legislation that I introduced later led to a study which revealed the need for an optometry school in North Carolina,” he wrote.

In a separate interview with The Robesonian on Wednesday, he recalled how UNC-Pembroke Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings had come to him saying it would be great if the college could get an optometry school. The study later confirmed the need.

“And then in the following (2021) budget,” he said, “we got $91 million for all the health science programs at UNC-Pembroke.”

Britt, in the Robesonian story, said he greatly appreciated the assistance of his counterparts in the House to craft legislation regarding his must haves. He noted how state Rep. Jarrod Lowery (R-Robeson County) also worked hard to ensure the items were in the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget.

The following are other budget items that the state senator takes credit for securing for his constituents along with extra detail:

– Twenty million dollars in funding for a health center to be built at Robeson Community College:

“It really came across a conversation at dinner,” Britt said. “President (Melissa) Singler was talking about her desire to have a new health career program center so they could stand on their nursing programs at Robeson Community College just because they were growing so much there. We stuck additional funds in the budget for them to have a new building built that is totally devoted to the nursing program and other healthcare programs that they have at Robeson Community College.”

– Hundreds of thousands for training for our law enforcement:

“I created a pot of funding that I worked on myself and Rep. Lowery worked on,” he said. “The sheriff’s department as well as the municipality within the police department could draw against to do active shooting training – the ranges to do the stress simulation training with live ammunition. Most municipalities have very small training budgets. The sheriff’s department has a very small training budget This just helps add to what the county gives them for training so they can have more training, better training, so they can be better equipped for providing good public safety.”

– Thousands for STEAM funding for schools across Robeson County:

STEAM Education, as defined by online accounts, is an approach to learning that uses science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.

Britt called this item “just pots of funding to different schools across the county to spend as they wish … One principal is going to use it to buy chrome books for the students,” he said. “Essentially, almost every school that’s getting it kind of has their own plan on how to spend it. A lot of these larger schools have a lot more money from STEM (similar to STEAM but with an arts creative component to it); a lot of the schools here in Robeson County don’t. I want to give a little extra money for STEM in the county. We’re not specifically telling them what STEM program to use. We’re providing funding so they can have more STEM programs at different schools.”

– Millions in water and sewer upgrades for municipalities across the county:

“Almost every municipality is having to upgrade their water and sewer,” said Britt. “St. Pauls is going to have a big project so Sanderson Farms can expand. They need a new water tower. They also need greater water/sewer capability. And this funding is going to allow the city to provide the water/sewer needed for Sanderson Farms to conduct an expansion over the next year or so. They’re working on expanding their operation there at St. Pauls.

“But before they could expand, St. Pauls needs to expand its water and sewer capacity,” he continued. “They need a new water tower and other things. St. Pauls didn’t have it in their budget to do it. Sanderson Farms could not expand without it being done. But there’s also water/sewer projects in Red Springs, Pembroke, Lumberton, Fairmont and Rowland – almost every municipality in the county has some water/sewer money allocated in the budget because of the aging water/sewer systems in our municipalities.”

– Over $10 million for upgrades and renovations at the Lumberton Regional Airport:

“The runway, by expanding it, can bring in larger planes,” Britt said. “They can fly in more companies with more money because companies with more money have bigger planes. Also, it will allow them to build additional hangers they can lease for revenue purposes. Additionally, there were repairs that needed to be made to the runway to remain compliant with FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) regulations.”

– Hundreds of thousands to assist volunteer fire departments to purchase turnout gear:

Turnout gear is the personal protective equipment used by firefighters, complete with their fire kit and incident gear, according to online accounts.

“I created a pot that goes to county,” he said. “The county has a better picture of which fire departments. Not all fire departments have revenues for trucks and building buildings. A lot of firemen purchase turnout gear with their own money. This allows the county management department (to determine) which departments need money for turnout gear. To provide the gear and aid to provide turnout gear. I have tried to allocate different departments before. It’s hard to figure out who has the greatest need. I felt it was more appropriate to distribute the money to them, and they send the money out.”

– Additional funding to complete work at the Industrial Park in Lumberton:

“So we put close to a million in the budget – maybe $2 million, $2½ million in the 2021 budget for the development and growth of the economic development park here in Lumberton. There’s a need for more water and sewer power. This is to assist with the infrastructure needs at the economic development park.”

– Additional funding at the Carolina Civic Center:

“I put some money there in the last budget cycle for the planned annex,” said Britt. “The city reached out and said they needed some assistance. They’re needing a little help. I feel like the civic center is the jewel of downtown. This budget cycle it’s $250,000 to $350,000.”

– Fund the Lumberton Downtown Riverwalk, which is a project that I have been passionate about since I began serving as a senator:

“I actually started funding the riverwalk construction the first session there (in the General Assembly). Basically, every session I’ve been in the General Assembly I funded the riverwalk. Just trying to improve the downtown and

— Worked to continue funding for the drug treatment court program which I initially funded in 2020. Also, to deal with addiction in Robeson County and our ongoing opioid epidemic:

“I provided funding toward the Robeson County drug treatment courts. There was funding that was there. This was about to ensure the money stays in the budget. I allocated it back in 2021 so they could use it. And unrelated to the drug treatment court, we funded the Breeches Buoy program that ran in conjunction with the hospital (UNC Health Southeastern).”

In this case, Britt said, he worked to secure $1.1 million in opioid addiction treatment funding for the Breeches Buoy program.

