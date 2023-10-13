LUMBERTON – The Lumberton Police Department states that it has obtained warrants on two suspects from Lumberton who are charged with robbing the Town Star Mart on Elizabethtown Road at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tristen Anthony Welch, 26, is wanted for the following charges: one count apiece of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

Ricky Hardin Ivey, 27, is wanted for one count each of felony conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of either of these individuals is asked to call Lumberton Police Department Det. Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845 or their local law enforcement agency.