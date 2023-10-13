LUMBERTON – A 38-year-old Lumberton man has been hospitalized after being shot in the area of the 3000 block of Deacons Road on Friday, Lumberton Police say.

Upon arrival on the scene, police officers found a man lying by a vehicle in the parking lot of Forest Ridge Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release states.

Matthew Deanthony Jenkins is listed in serious condition, police say.

Investigators remain on the site of the shooting investigating the incident.

If you have information on this case, you are asked to please contact Lumberton Police Det. Ed Strickland at 910-671-3845.