Rose supports 17-year-old from Lumberton who authorities say is the shooter

LUMBERTON – Rashonda Rose, a former employee with the Charlotte Mecklenburg County School system, says she’s just a citizen who advocates for young children.

She’s committed to service for others and giving back.

Locally, Rose has taken a personal interest in the case of the 17-year-old male who surrendered to Lumberton Police on Oct. 4 after authorities said he initially fled from the scene of a shooting on Crandlemire Road.

According to sources, he has been charged with attempted murder and felony with a firearm.

The day before, at 2:41 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of Crandlemire. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was treated on site by Emergency Medical Services before being flown to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries were said to be life threatening in the initial police report.

An update on her condition was not immediately available. Her name has not been released to the media.

Capt. Terry Parker, who handles communication for the Lumberton Police Department, was said to be off duty Friday. Police Chief Michael McNeill did not immediately return a phone message left mid-afternoon with his office.

Police have called the 17-year-old the alleged shooter. As a juvenile, his name is being withheld from the public.

He lives with two elderly aunts in Lumberton.

Rose said the teen’s mother contacted her after he told her that he was shooting in self-defense.

“He was there to pick up his baby,” said Nakinda McKinnon, who is 44 and lives in Orlando. “I just know that he’s been trying to see his child. They had been on good terms.”

McKinnon, who is the 17-year-old’s mother, was born and raised in Lumberton. She said the mother of their baby has been really jealous of him.

“I knew something was going to happen between them,” McKinnon said, “but I didn’t know it was going to be gunplay.”

She said her son, the youngest of five children, has been threatened by people on his phone. “He had people calling his phone,” said McKinnon, who added that she didn’t know who was making the alleged threats.

From what she has gleaned from one of the teen’s aunts, the 28-year-old woman who is a neighbor, was pushing her son in the back and punching him in the head. The aunt said when she looked out the window of her car, the neighbor was punching her nephew.

“He opened the door to get the gun out of the car,” his mother said.

As far as previous trouble with the law, McKinnon said of the child’s mother, “She is the reason.”

He has since started a relationship with a new girlfriend, she said.

Rose said the aunts told her what they had seen on the scene: “The 28-year-old was struggling with the young man, and someone shot at the young man, hitting the aunt’s car door. He said, ‘I had to shoot back because someone was shooting at me.’

“The mother reached out to the aunt who said, ‘Yes,’ it’s true,’” Rose said. “They seen the young man shoot the woman one time.”

One of the aunts told the youth’s mother that she didn’t see who fired the other shots.

Authorities have said the woman was shot twice.

“It just bothered me all week,” Rose said. “It just did something to me. When he reached out to his mother, he said, “ ‘Mama, please tell them somebody was shooting at me, and they were not listening to me.’ ”

Jacqueline Crawford, who is 69, and Cynthia McKinnon, 64, are the youth’s aunts that he lives with in town.

On Thursday, Crawford said she was “kind of sad and hurting in pain through the sadness for both families.”

“We were in the car when all this was going on. He had gotten a text from the mother who wanted him to come pick the baby up,” she said. Before that, she had driven to Robeson Community College Adult Education to pick him up from school.

“It all happened at the baby’s mama house,” Crawford said of the shooting incident.

Initially, she said, her nephew was talking to the baby mother’s brother, telling him that his sister was having guys text his phone. Then the nephew and the baby’s mother started talking loudly, Crawford said. “It was so loud one of the neighbors came from across the street. She told them, ‘Don’t y’all do that here.’ “

At that point, the mother of the child didn’t want the 17-year-old to take the child, the aunt said, even though she had first told him she needed to go to work and to come get the baby.

“He did not go on his own to pick the baby up,” Crawford recalled. “Another lady came out — the one who got shot — and there was a lot of yelling and yelling and pushing and yelling. I was trying to pull the mother back from him, and the other two ladies tried pulling her back. … I could hear someone say, ‘He got a gun.’ She never mentioned who had the gun.

“When she tried to make an exit, I heard a shot,” she added. “My nephew was stuck between the door. She was on the outside of the door between a van. They were pushing and yelling — the baby mama, myself and two more little girls. I didn’t know them. When the first shot went off, everybody started running.”

She said she saw her nephew shoot the 28-year-old neighbor in the stomach.

She said her nephew fired two shots inside the car.

Police later told her that they had found six bullet shells and later a seventh shell inside the car door.

The neighbor, according to Crawford, told her that she got shot three times: in the leg, in the stomach and in her buttocks.

“If he said it was self defense and everything else going on,” said Crawford, “it was like everybody was on him who was there. None of them helped control them. They all rushed me and pushed me up to the van to get at him.”

She agreed with his statement that he had fired his gun in self-defense.

According to Rose, when the teen spoke with detectives while in custody, there was no guardian with him. No parent. No attorney at his side. He apparently had signed a waiver that said he did not need a lawyer, she said.

On the following Monday morning, Rose said she called Crawford and asked if police had retrieved her car to remove any embedded bullets as evidence.

“No,” the aunt told her.

Crawford visited the Lumberton Police Department on Godwin Avenue, where she said she was told by the detective on the case that the young man would be tried as an adult.

The detective urged the aunt to have him plead guilty, Rose learned from Crawford. The detective told the aunt that, if found guilty, the youth was looking at 30 years to life. And that, the officer said, would be harder on him.

“She cannot say those things to you,” Rose said she told the aunt. “She is not a lawyer. You take that with a grain of salt.”

From her understanding, Rose said Monday, “These ladies (aunts) have been riding around with these bullets in the car for seven consecutive days.”

The aunt, according to Rose, said she was informed by the police that they had already gotten what evidence they needed from the scene of the shooting.

“I said everything on the scene was evidence,” Rose told her.

She said she later received a phone call from Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill who asked, “ ‘What is your involvement in this case?’ ”

“I said I’m an advocate for these families and do whatever I can do to help them out. Sometimes they don’t know any better. My main concern: You have allowed these women to drive around in a car with two bullets today.

“He reportedly said, ‘You don’t know what’s going on with this case.’ ”

But Rose said she replied, “ ‘I do. That car is evidence and should have been seized on the scene.’ “

A single bullet was later retrieved from the vehicle after police requested that Crawford bring in her vehicle.

As for Rose’s intentions regarding this particular case, she said: “I’m just hoping they retrieve all the evidence for this young man. This one little piece of evidence (the bullet from the car) could change this young 17-year-old’s life from attempted murder to self-defense. It’s not like I’m trying to free him of charges. That’s someone’s life we’re dealing with here. Everybody deserves a fair chance.

“Robeson County is not giving their best on this case.”

Meanwhile, Crawford — the aunt of the young man — said she’s pained from what transpired on that early October day in the yard of her nephew’s baby mama.

“I need some help with my nephew,” she said, her voice quivering with emotion. “I pray that the young woman survives. I wouldn’t want to do something to hurt that family. We’ve got to find a way to come together in peace and not hatred or nothing like that.”