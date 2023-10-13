ST. PAULS – The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the purchase of four acres of land for the location of the town’s intended new water tower.

The action came during the board’s regular monthly meeting in the Municipal Building.

The project will cost the municipality an estimated $4.4 million, Public Works Director Danny Holloman said Friday.

The state budget includes an appropriation of $2 ½ million for St. Pauls toward getting a new water tower on the Interstate 95 side of town.

Holloman said the water tower is intended to furnish fire protection and adequate pressure in the area of town around Interstate 95. “It’s for the future of businesses coming to St. Pauls,” he added.

Although they are not connected, St. Pauls is in the process of undergoing construction on a new $18 million to $20 million sewer plant with new sewer lines. The old lines are mostly clay and they will be replaced with CVC. The cost of the sewer rehab alone is about $9.2 million.

The new waste treatment plant will be the same size as the town’s current one, only it will not be located in wetlands.

In other business, Stephanie Dollinger was officially sworn in as the new town administrator.

She started her duties on Sept. 25.

Dollinger replaces Town Clerk Debra McNeill, who also has served as the interim town administrator for roughly three years. Before she was designated as the interim administrator, Rodney Johnson held the full-time position.

The 48-year-old Dollinger is the wife of Steve Dollinger, a former police chief in the town of St. Pauls. He is currently the chief of police with the Hope Mills Police Department.

She said on Friday that she has been in local government for about 15 years in New Jersey.

“When I moved down here,” Dollinger said, “I wanted to continue my community-oriented career. That’s what I love to do. I feel like that’s my calling – serving the community.”

In terms of early goals, Dollinger said she plans to continue work on the revitalization of downtown and to serve the community to the best of her ability.

She comes to St. Pauls after a stint as borough administrator in West Longbranch, New Jersey, which is near the Jersey Shore. She started working in local government in Middleton, New Jersey.

“I love it,” she said. “I love community service.”

Reach Michael Futch by eamail at mfutch@www.robesonian.com.