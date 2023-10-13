Meet Maxine, a female doberman mix who is 8-9 years old. She is a large brown and black girl who is up to date on all hdr vaccinations and hasw been spayed. She has has been in the shelter for about three years and is undrgoing heartworm treatment. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by State Farm’s Clay Hamilton. Shes friendly and loves to be sprayed with the water hose. She does well with children of all ages, but does not do well with other dogs due to her protectiveness over her humans. She has great manners in the car and in the home. Please come visit her at the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., Lumberton.