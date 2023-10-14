Staff report

LUMBERTON – A 65-year-old Leland man was killed in a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of U.S. 74 Alternate and W. 5th Street extension on Wednesday, the Lumberton Police said.

Mark Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident involved an 18-wheeler and pickup truck.

Authorities said at approximately 7 a.m., the 2016 Freightliner operated by 34-year-old William Lamb of St. Pauls was traveling southeast before attempting to turn left onto U.S. 74 Alternate from the W. 5th Street extension.

Smith, who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, was heading west on U.S. 74 Alternate when it collided with the Freightliner.

Contributing factors that led to the collision had yet to be determined at the time of the issued news release.

No other details were available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Corp. Cedrique Bridges of the Lumberton Police Department DWI Enforcement Division at 910-671-3845.