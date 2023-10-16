David Cox, a representative of the Lions Club, speaks with school health personnel during a recent meeting about vision screenings.

LUMBERTON — The Lions Club of Lumberton continues to support learning for local students by providing free vision screenings for Public Schools of Robeson County students.

PSRC school nurses recently met with David Cox, a representative of the Lions Club of Lumberton, to work out a schedule and logistics related to the screenings. The meeting was arranged by PSRC Board of Education Member Tre’ Britt.

Goal of vision screenings

“The primary aim for school vision screening is to identify vision problems so that learning potential is maximized. These vision screenings are not a substitute for a comprehensive eye examination performed by an eye doctor. All participating schools should follow guidance steps as provided by the Health Services Supervisor,” according to information from the Lions Club of Lumberton.

Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support said, “Vision screenings can help identify and remove barriers to learning that some students may face.”

“Early detection is key in providing support for our students who need help reading the board in class or who may struggle to read their textbooks because of their eyesight. We are grateful for the Lions Club’s continued collaboration as we work to provide our students with the support they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond,” Freeman said.

According to the American Public Health Association,”25% of students in grades K-6 have visual problems that are serious enough to impede learning.”

The organization has partnered with the Public Schools of Robeson County to provide the screenings since approximately 2013.

Vision screening process

The vision screenings take place during the school day and consist of instant photographs of the child’s eyes, taken at a distance of 3 feet, to determine the presence of eye disorders with a stereoscopic (3D) picture. The Lions Club provides screenings for children in kindergarten and grades 2, 4 and 6.

These disorders can range from detecting myopia, which is nearsightedness, to hyperopia, which is farsightedness. These images can also pick up on astigmatism in the eye, which is a defect caused by a deviation from the spherical curvature and can result in distorted images. No physical contact is made with the child and eye drops are not necessary.

The information obtained from the vision screenings does not constitute a diagnosis of vision problems.

Mother shares screening’s impact on her child

One parent attests to the importance of offering such screenings after her child received a screening from the Lions Club.

“My son Cayden was in second grade when I received a referral letter from the Lions Club. He passed all his previous vision screenings but this specific screening stated he had astigmatism in both eyes. Thankfully, I was able to get an eye doctor appointment and get him the help that he needed,” said Maranda Locklear, a mom and PSRC school nurse.

If parents do wish for their child to be screened by Lions Club members, a consent form sent home with the student must be completed and returned to the student’s school prior to services rendered.

“Student health is our top priority,” said Jan Newman, PSRC School Health Services Supervisor. “We are committed to promoting healthy practices and preventive measures so that students can be healthy and focused on learning.”

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications opfficer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email at [email protected].