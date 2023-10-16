MAXTON – A 19-year-old died last week in a single vehicular crash on Elrod Road near Maxton, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The victim, Colton Bledsole, was pronounced dead at the scene on Oct. 9, authorities said.

Bledsole’s vehicle was headed west on the road and crossed the centerline, First Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the state Highway Patrol has said in media accounts. The vehicle then struck a tree and another vehicle that was parked on private property.

The accident happened on Elrod Road, near J.R. Road and the town of Maxton.

Bledsole was not wearing a seatbelt, Lewis said in media accounts, and speed was a factor in the crash.